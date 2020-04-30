Global Inventory Management Software Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Inventory Management Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 134 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Inventory Management Software Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

This report studies the Inventory Management Software market.

Inventory management software is a software system for tracking inventory levels, orders, sales and deliveries. It can also be used in the manufacturing industry to create a work order, bill of materials and other production-related documents. Companies use inventory management software to avoid product overstock and outages. It is a tool for organizing inventory data that before was generally stored in hard-copy form or in spreadsheets.

Based on deployment type, cloud-based inventory management software is leading the market, with over 70% market share in 2017, which will keep growing. The software is used in many industries, especially for retail, manufacturing and healthcare industry, as companies in these industries are often dealing with large amounts of physical products. Based on business size, SMEs are the major customer of inventory management software, with around 74% market share.

North America is expected to dominate the inventory management software market owing to increasing need for synchronize real-time inventory data management, with about 44.18% market share in 2017. Further countries such as U.S and Canada is anticipated to witness increase in demand for inventory management software market. Europe has acquired the second largest market share and is expected to show a decent growth in the inventory management software market. Asia Pacific region is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period. There are various new entrants in India and China that are developing the related software for inventory management.

According to this study, over the next five years the Inventory Management Software market will register a 9.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3310 million by 2024, from US$ 1970 million in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Monday.com

TradeGecko

Zoho Inventory

InFlow Inventory Software

Wasp Barcode Technologies

Orderhive

SAP

KCSI

Oracle

Clear Spider

TrackVia

JDA Software

Epicor

NetSuite

Fishbowl

Sage

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Segmentation by application:

SMEs

For Large Businesses

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Inventory Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Inventory Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Inventory Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Inventory Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Inventory Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

