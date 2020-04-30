Global Matcha Tea Market Demand, Value, Outlook, Analysis 2019-2024

2019 Matcha Tea Market

Matcha is shade-grown green tea, and it is famous for being used in the tea ceremony of Japan; the leaves of which are hand-picked, steamed, air dried, de-stemmed and slow-ground on granite wheels to produce a calming, antioxidant powerhouse drink which burns fat and increases energy and focus.

Matcha tea is unique because the process of shading and harvesting increases the content of L-Theanine, an amino acid that helps balance the caffeine. While matcha may contain the same caffeine as other types of tea, the L-Theanine is known to create calmness without drowsiness.

Matcha is currently the fastest growing segment of the global tea market. The global matcha tea market driving due to increasing demand for matcha tea in many consumers’ as it has many health benefits. Matcha tea contains comparatively high antioxidant content which makes it popular in health conscious consumers. Increasing ceremonial tea consumptions and tea parties is also driving market for matcha tea. Due to matcha tea’s energy boosting property along with the health benefits consumption of matcha tea is increasing in corporate world. Trend of tea and coffee shops like Starbucks is increasing globally which is driving matcha tea market. Trend of adding varieties of flavors in the matcha tea is also driving market in youths globally. Easy availability of matcha tea products in retail shops, supermarket/ hypermarket and online stores is one of the key drivers of matcha tea market.

One of the important factors in global Matcha Tea market report is the competitive analysis.

Major Key Players of the Matcha Tea Market are:

Aiya

Marushichi Seicha

ShaoXing Royal Tea

Marukyu Koyamaen

ujimatcha

Yanoen

AOI Seicha

DoMatcha

The Matcha Tea report also performs SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities) with XX CAGR values and XX USD of past(2014-2018) and Matcha Tea forecast(2019-2024) on the basis of growth and market condition following with the size of Matcha Tea market.

Major Types of Matcha Tea covered are:

Drinking-use Matcha Tea

Additive-use Matcha Tea

Major Applications of Matcha Tea covered are:

Drinking Tea

Pastry

Ice Cream

Beverage

Finally, the global Matcha Tea Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies. One of the major reasons behind providing market attractiveness index is to help the target audience and clients to identify the several market opportunities in the global Matcha Tea market.