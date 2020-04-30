Global Near-Infrared Spectroscopy Market Demand, Growth, Outlook and Status 2019 – 2025

“Global Near-Infrared Spectroscopy Market research report” is prepared based on the competent evaluation of the market status and business performance. The report introduces the market definition. Study acts as a valid source, when assessing the main classification and classification share of the market. Furthermore, contextual factors such as capacity production overview, production market share, demand overview, import and export consumption amongst others are thoroughly examined during the study. Besides this, data on specifics including product history development overview as well as market development overview are also featured in the study. On the other hand, the study takes a closer look at the import and export status, region -wise market performance and market development trend assessment.

This report focuses on Near-infrared Spectroscopy volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Near-infrared Spectroscopy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: Thermo Fisher, Bruker, PerkinElmer, Foss A/S, Buchi Labortechnik, Shimadzu, Agilent Technologies, Sartorius, Jasco, Yokogawa Electric, ABB, ZEUTEC

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type:

By Product: FT-NIR, UV-Vis-NIR

By Spectral Form: Filter, Dispersive, FT-NIR

By Structure: Portable Product, Laboratory Dedicated Product, Handheld Product

Segment by Application: Polymer Industry, Food and Agriculture Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Oil and Gas Industry

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Near-infrared Spectroscopy

1.2 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Segment By Product

1.2.1 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Production Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2014-2025)

1.2.2 FT-NIR

1.2.3 UV-Vis-NIR

1.3 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Segment by Application

1.3.1 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Polymer Industry

1.3.3 Food and Agriculture Industry

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.5 Oil and Gas Industry

1.3.6 Other

1.5 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Size Region

1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.6 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Size

1.6.1 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Revenue (2014-2025)

1.6.2 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Near-infrared Spectroscopy Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

