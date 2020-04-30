Global Oxidation Hair Dye Market Research Report 2019-2024

Oxidation Hair Dyes use chemicals that strip the hair of its natural color and replace it with another color—a permanent dye.

Oxidation hair dyes tend to be the most popular dyes on the market today. These products will have the most long-lasting results, given that the dye fully penetrates the hair shaft. Although the colour may fade and new roots will grow in, the permanent dye will remain in the hair until it is trimmed away. Commonly used dyes are p-phenylenediamine (PPD) and p-toluendiamine (PTD). These substances are categorised respectively as extreme and strong sensitisers. Common coupling agents are resorcinol and naphthols.

Consumers use hair color and dye not only to cover gray hair but also to make a style statement. Consumers’ desire to look fashionable is thus driving the oxidation hair color market. L’Oréal, Henkel, HOYU, Kao and COTY, Shiseido, Godrej are leaders in this market. With various brands, they composed of most of the market share.

The retail chain is the major distribution partner for every beauty and personal care manufacturer, as the majority of sales are from retail outlets. The current shift in the retail industry from a more traditional unorganized retail format to organized retail has accelerated the growth of the retail industry. Oxidation Hair color products are kept in a separate section in retail stores. This segmentation of oxidation hair color products as an exclusive item for hair care creates prioritized impact of the product on the consumers.

According to this study, over the next five years the Oxidation Hair Dye market will register a 8.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 28500 million by 2024, from US$ 19100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Oxidation Hair Dye business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Oxidation Hair Dye market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Oxidation Hair Dye value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

PPD based hair colours

PTD based hair colours

Other material based hair colours

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

L’Oréal

Henkel

Revlon

HOYU

Kao

COTY

Shiseido

YoungRace

Developlus

Aroma

Godrej

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Oxidation Hair Dye consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Oxidation Hair Dye market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oxidation Hair Dye manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oxidation Hair Dye with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Oxidation Hair Dye submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

