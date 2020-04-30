Global Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2024– Top Key players like GEICO,USAA,Farmers,Inc.

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 91 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Vehicle insurance (also known as car insurance, motor insurance or auto insurance) is insurance for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other road vehicles. Its primary use is to provide financial protection against physical damage or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions and against liability that could also arise from incidents in a vehicle. Vehicle insurance may additionally offer financial protection against theft of the vehicle, and against damage to the vehicle sustained from events other than traffic collisions, such as keying, weather or natural disasters, and damage sustained by colliding with stationary objects. The specific terms of vehicle insurance vary with legal regulations in each region. This report studies the private passenger auto insurance.

According to this study, over the next five years the Private Passenger Auto Insurance market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Private Passenger Auto Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

State Farm

GEICO

Progressive

Allstate

USAA

Liberty Mutual

Farmers

Nationwide

Travelers

American Family

Auto Club Exchange

Erie Insurance

CSAA Insurance Exchange

National General Holdings Corp.

Mercury General Corp.

Auto-Owners Insurance

MetLife

Hartford Financial Services

Auto Club Insurance Association

MAPFRE

Kemper Corp.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Infinity P&C Corp.

COUNTRY Financial

Hanover Insurance Group

NJM Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Casualty

Sentry Insurance

Shelter Insurance

Alfa Mutual Group

Market Segment by Type, covers

Compulsory Insurance

Commercial Insurance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Ordinary Private Car

Medium and High-end Private Car

