Global Smart Glass Market 2018 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2024

Our latest research report entitled Smart Glass Market (by technology (electrochromic, suspended particle devices, polymer dispersed liquid crystal, thermochromic, photochromic and liquid crystal), application (architecture, transportation, power generation plants (solar), consumer electronics)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Smart Glass. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Smart Glass cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Smart Glass growth factors.

The forecast Smart Glass Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Smart Glass on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global smart glass market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Smart glass is an innovative building material which is made up of electromagnetic glass to create room partitions, electronic curtains, privacy windows for the home and office, vision panels and such other applications. These smart glasses are electrically switchable surfaces that are able to change their properties when voltage, light, and heat are applied on them. The smart glass transforms from translucent to transparent by pass electric current into the panels. Smart glass technologies contain electrochromic, photochromic, thermochromic, suspended particle, micro-blind and polymer dispersed liquid crystal devices.

Rapidly increasing use of smart glass for developments in automotive industries and government initiatives to construct energy efficient and eco-friendly buildings drives the growth of Smart glass market. In addition, enlargement of application areas for smart glass technology and its various advantages such as energy efficiency, reducing carbon emission, and providing comfort for users are expected to enhance the market growth of smart glasses over the forecast period. However, High initial cost and lack of technical expertise are considered to be the restraining factors for the growth of smart glass market. Moreover, inclinations of consumers towards energy conservation using smart glass technologies, and recent advancements in smart glass technologies are expected to serve more opportunities for companies working in this market in upcoming years.

North America dominates the market of smart glass due to the favorable government rules and regulations. Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR because of governments in the European countries is planned to introduce the smart glass technology in the several industrial applications.

Among the technology segment, Suspended Particle Devices (SPD) segment expected to drive the market with highest growth between 2018 and 2024. With SPD SmartGlass, users are able to control the amount of light, glare and heat that passes through a glass surface in order to create more comfortable and environmentally friendly indoor spaces. Also, SPD SmartGlass offers banalities such as emission control and regulates temperature within the structure which saves the energy cost.

Market Segmentation by Technology and Application

The report on global smart glass market covers segments such as, technology and application. On the basis of technology the global smart glass market is categorized into electrochromic, suspended particle devices (SPD), polymer dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC), thermochromic, photochromic and liquid crystal. On the basis of application the global smart glass market is categorized into architecture, transportation, power generation plants (solar), consumer electronics and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global smart glass market such as, Asahi Glass Co., Gentex, Hitachi Chemical, Pleotint, Guardian Industries Corp., Innovative Glass Corporation, Kinestral Technologies, Inc., LTI Smart Glass, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc. and RavenBrick LLC.

