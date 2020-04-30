Global Wireless Microphone Market Research Report – Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Wireless Microphone Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Wireless microphones are a portable, versatile way to record or broadcast sounds. Without a cable connecting the microphone to a camera, recorder, or speaker, a journalist or performer can act unhampered. Wireless microphones use radio signals to communicate between the transmitter and the receiver. Since wireless microphones vendors typically sell wireless microphones with receivers, this report studies a receivers and a wireless microphones as a unit.

Scope of the Report:

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Wireless Microphone market, while the China is the second sales volume market for Wireless Microphone in 2017.

In the industry, Sennheiser profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Shure Incorporated and Audio-Technica ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 10.27%, 7.14% and 5.79% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Wireless Microphone, including Handheld, Clip-on and Other. And Handheld is the main type for Wireless Microphone, and the Handheld reached a sales value of approximately 1031.40 M USD in 2017, with 48.19% of global sales volume.

The worldwide market for Wireless Microphone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 2820 million US$ in 2024, from 2140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Wireless Microphone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sennheiser

Shure Incorporated

Audio-Technica

AKG

MIPRO

BBS

Yamaha

Samson

Sony

Takstar

SUPERLUX

Rode Microphones

Lane

InMusic Brands

Audix

LEWITT

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Handheld

Clip-on

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Performance

Entertainment

Class/Training

Conference/Meeting

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Wireless Microphone market.

Chapter 1, to describe Wireless Microphone Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Wireless Microphone, with sales, revenue, and price of Wireless Microphone, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Wireless Microphone, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Wireless Microphone market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wireless Microphone sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

