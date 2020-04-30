Growth of Global EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients Market Make by Type, Stage, End-User Insights, Forecast to 2025

IOIs range of MARIS OMEGA-3 ingredients helps making great products healthier, offering all the well-documented benefits of EPA and DHA for the cardiovascular and the nervous system. MARIS OMEGA-3 is manufactured fresh as sushi, making use of innovative production technology to reach lowest oxidation levels. 100 % neutral in taste and smell, MARIS OMEGA-3 provides superior sensory properties and stability for food applications.

Omega-3s are considered a healthy fat that is critical to our brain and heart function, as well as our overall well-being. Our bodies cannot produce Omega-3s on its own at significant levels, so as a result, it is essential that we consume this type of fat in our daily diet. Omega-3 fatty acids are one of the most well studied nutrients in the world, with more than 30,000 scientific studies and published papers over the past 35 years demonstrating that Omega-3’s can deliver valuable health benefits at every life stage from before birth and into your senior years. Omega-3 is found mainly in marine fish, as well as algae and certain plants. Today, fish is our major dietary source of both Omega-3 EPA and DHA the dynamic duo of fatty acid nutrients. Omega-3 eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) help to support overall health across every system in the body from brain and eye development in infants, to the maintenance of cardiovascular health in adults and seniors. Europe, led by France and Germany omega 3 ingredient market, is anticipated to witness an annual growth over 2017-2023. Asia Pacific omega 3 ingredient market size is expected to grow significantly, owing to increase in consumer spending, ageing population, and the demand across dietary supplements application. China and Japan omega 3 ingredients market led the regional growth of APAC, with China dominating the dietary supplement application.The global EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Omega Protein

DSM

BASF

Axellus

Martek

Aker BioMarine

Algae EPAX

Lonza

GC Rieber Oils

Croda

Market size by Product

Anchovy/Sardine

Cod Liver Oil

Salmon Oil

Algae Oil

High Concentrates

Medium Concentrates

Low Concentrates

Market size by End User

Dietary Supplements

Functional Foods

Pharmaceuticals

Pet & Animal Feed

Infant Formulas

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of EPA/DHA (Omega 3) Ingredients submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.