High Definition Television (HDTV) Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2025

HDTV, standing for high-definition television, is a new means of television broadcasting and the machines that take advantage of it. HDTV broadcasts video digitally (in contrast to the common analog formats PAL, NTSC, and SECAM) and of higher 720 pixels or 1080 pixels resolution.

An HD TV is an example of a next-generation television display technology that is characterized by high resolution and better image quality. This market is estimated to exhibit stagnant growth during the forecast period and is driven by the increase in shipments of LCD/LED TVs.

The recent change in the manufacturers’ preference towards the production of high technology-enabled LCD and LED TVs is expected to result in this market’s slow but modest CAGR of nearly 2% by 2019.

APAC region accounts for more than 44% of the total market share by 2019. In APAC, China and India are considered to be the leading countries as they are the major manufacturing hubs for ultra HD TVs. The high demand for ultra HD TVs that are manufactured locally is a significant factor that promotes market growth in this region during the forecast period.

The global High Definition Television (HDTV) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

LG

Panasonic

Samsung

Sony

TCL

Toshiba

Haier

Philips

Sharp

JVC

RCA

Pioneer

nsignia

Westinghouse

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

OLED TV

LCD/LED TV

Others

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: High Definition Television (HDTV) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global High Definition Television (HDTV) Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global High Definition Television (HDTV) Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global High Definition Television (HDTV) Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global High Definition Television (HDTV) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global High Definition Television (HDTV) Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Definition Television (HDTV) Business

Chapter Eight: High Definition Television (HDTV) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global High Definition Television (HDTV) Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

