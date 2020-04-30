High Temperature Energy Storage (HiTES) Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2025

“Global High Temperature Energy Storage (HiTES) Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

High Temperature Energy Storage is a technology that stocks high temperature energy by heating or cooling a storage medium so that the stored energy can be used at a later time for heating and cooling applications and power generation.

The High Temperature Energy Storage is mainly used in the Grid Load Leveling, Stationary Storage, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) region. The High Temperature Energy Storage belongs to a monopoly industry, only very few companies can produce. The companies are mainly concentrated in the USA and Europe. The production of North America and Europe’s market share has exceeded 90% of global.

The High Temperature Energy Storage has great demand in different region, but currently it mainly concentrates in the Grid Load Leveling, Stationary Storage, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) region. Generally, this product needs import from the USA and Europe, the developing countries’ consumption mainly depends on import.

The High Temperature Energy Storage needs high technology content and the manufacture technology are grasped only several countries, such as USA, Germany, France, Sprain.

The High Temperature Energy Storage’ price and gross margin are higher than other traditional product. The price is about 251.0 M USD per KW and the gross margin is higher than 28%.

In the future, the High Temperature Energy Storage will have more applications in different regions and more function, so the High Temperature Energy Storage industry will have a great increase, and the growth rate has great relationship with the technology and policy support, but the technology and downstream customer are the most important.

The global High Temperature Energy Storage (HiTES) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Temperature Energy Storage (HiTES) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Temperature Energy Storage (HiTES) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABENGOA SOLAR

Siemens

SolarReserve

GE

Bright Source

NGK Insulators

Archimede Solar Energy

Linde

TSK Flagsol

Idhelio

Sunhome

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

NaS Batteries

NaMx Batteries

TES System

Segment by Application

Grid Load Leveling

Stationary Storage

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

Other

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: High Temperature Energy Storage (HiTES) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global High Temperature Energy Storage (HiTES) Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global High Temperature Energy Storage (HiTES) Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global High Temperature Energy Storage (HiTES) Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global High Temperature Energy Storage (HiTES) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global High Temperature Energy Storage (HiTES) Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Temperature Energy Storage (HiTES) Business

Chapter Eight: High Temperature Energy Storage (HiTES) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global High Temperature Energy Storage (HiTES) Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

