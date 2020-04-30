Instant Beverage Premix Market: Competitive Pricing Helps Players Grow Sales

The research report on global instant beverage premix market presents a comprehensive analysis of the market including the historical data and forecast figures. The report further elaborates on the demand and supply approach, manufacturing capacities, product segmentation, recent developments, and vendor analysis of the global instant beverage premix market. The study also includes market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to be faced in the global market.

According to the research study, the growing awareness among the population regarding health is one of the major factors that is projected to fuel the growth of the global instant beverage premix market in the coming years. The booming online retail industry has given the global instant beverage premix market a steep boost in recent years. As a result, the global instant beverage premix market is growing at a significant rate.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=7742

In 2014, the global market for instant beverage premix market was worth US$59.38 bn and is estimated to reach a value of US$85.80 bn by the end of 2021. The market is projected to register a healthy 5.70% CAGR between 2015 and 2021. Currently, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in the global instant beverage premix market, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific market is expected to remain in this position between 2015 and 2021.

Based on the product type, the global instant beverage premix market has been divided into instant health drinks, instant tea, instant milk, instant coffee, soup, and others. Among all these types, in 2014, the instant coffee segment accounted for the largest share in the overall market in terms of revenue, followed by the instant tea segment. This hierarchy is expected to remain the same throughout the forecast period. The high demand for instant coffee can be attributed to the health benefits it provides. Moreover, the fresh and energetic feeling attained after consuming coffee is another factor driving the instant coffee segment. In terms of volume, in 2014, the instant tea segment accounted for the largest share in the global market, followed by the soup segment.

The growing online retail industry has played a crucial role in enhancing the distributing channels for several instant beverage premix products. The easy availability of these products on several websites such as Wal-Mart, eBay, and Amazon is further fueling the growth of the global instant beverage premix market. Innovative packaging designs and marketing strategies are other factors attracting several consumers, resulting in high growth of the market. Moreover, increasing disposable income in emerging economies and hectic schedule of consumers are also augmenting the growth of the market. However, entry of cheaper products is a key factor hampering the growth of the global instant beverage premix market.

The prominent companies operating in the global instant beverage premix market are The Republic of Tea, Inc., Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, PepsiCo Inc., Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., Ajinomoto General Foods Inc., Starbucks Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc., and Monster Beverage Company, to name a few.