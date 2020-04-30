IoT in Process Manufacturing Market – Global Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2022

The IoT in Process Manufacturing Market increasing pressure to improve production activities and performance has led the process manufacturing industry players to adopt IoT in their business units. IoT in process manufacturing allows the companies to gather more data from the production operations by connecting smart devices to their networks.Understanding the various aspects of IoT in process manufacturing helps the manufacturers to address security issues, improves operation efficiency, reduces the operation costs, improves business operations & intelligent decision making, and helps to offer better customer service. It will enhance the smart features such as smart monitoring, production integration, remote diagnosis, and predictive maintenance. Globally, IoT players are coming up with new innovations to increase the IoT adoption rate in process manufacturing industries.

Get Sample copy of this Report: http://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/Home/RequestaSample/2331

“IoT in process manufacturing” market will witness a CAGR of 46.3% during the forecast period 2016–2022.The market is segmented by types, applications, technology, verticals, and regions. The increasing demand for real-time monitoring applications and customized IoT solutions are the major drivers for the market growth. In addition, rising implementation of machine learning, big data, analytics, sensor technology, and cloud technology are supporting the IoT in process manufacturing market.

Key Players & Competitive Analysis:Some of the key players are PTC Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, GE, SAP SE, Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp.,

Technologies play a key role in implementing IoT in process manufacturing industry. The major technologies covered in this report are Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, Bluetooth & BLE, and Ethernet. These technologies assist the manufacturers in machine-to-machine communications (M2M), asset tracking & inventory management, logistics maintenance, and other processes in manufacturing plant. Wi-Fi is the major technology that is being implemented by process manufacturing players and has huge market share, growing at a CAGR of 47.7% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

The services covered in the report are professional services, managed services, system integrations, and others. Professional services are dominating in the service segment and its market revenue is expected to reach $4,752.8 million by 2022.The professional service helps to adapt to changes in business process, provides operational effectiveness by combining CRM and ERP in the production process, provides real-time visibility into the operations, and also increases the profit of the companies.

Get Special Pricing: http://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/Home/GetSpecialPricing/2331

The applications covered in this report are predictive maintenance, assets tracking & inventory management, supply chain & logistics, remote monitoring & control, process automation, and others.

The process manufacturers are benefiting from the implementation of advanced IoT applications. Predictive maintenance applications are in demand as it reduces the downtime & maintenance cost, increases equipment efficiency by maximizing the equipment uptime, increases the quality of the production, and enhances the supply chain process.

Verticals AnalysisMore than 40% of the manufacturers are using the data generated from the connected devices and more than 15% of the manufacturers are planning to use the data in the next 5 years. The verticals covered in this report are FMCG, life sciences, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, chemical industry, and others. The FMCG market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 43.3% during the forecast period 2016–2022. Life sciences and oil & gas industries hold the business opportunities for the key stakeholders. The chemical industry will be the emerging market in the next 6–7 years.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the demand and the adoption rate of technologies, applications, services, and software of IoT technology in the process manufacturing industry.

The study covers and analyzes the “Global IoT in Process Manufacturing” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with key players

Chapter 4 Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 IoT in Process Manufacturing Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market Segment, Type, Manufacturers

Chapter 7 Global IoT in Process Manufacturing Market Analysis (by Application)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of IoT in Process Manufacturing Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

For More Information: http://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/Home/ProductReport/2331

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.