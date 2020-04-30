Kids’ Smartwatch Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Kids’ Smartwatch Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 109 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A smartwatch is a touchscreen wearable computer in the form of a wristwatch. While early models could perform basic tasks, such as calculations, digital time telling, translations, and game-playing, 2010s smartwatches have more general functionality closer to smartphones, including mobile apps, a mobile operating system and Bluetooth connectivity. Some smartwatches function as portable media players, with FM radio and playback of digital audio and video files via a Bluetooth or USB headset.

Many smartwatch models manufactured in the 2010s are completely functional as standalone products. Some serve as being used in sports, the GPS tracking unit being used to record historical data. For example, after a workout, data can be uploaded onto a computer or online to create a log of activities for analysis or sharing. Some watches can serve as full GPS watches, displaying maps and current coordinates, and recording tracks. Users can “mark” their current location and then edit the entry’s name and coordinates, which enables navigation to those new coordinates. As companies add competitive products into the market, media space is becoming a desired commodity on smartwatches.

The global Kids’ Smartwatch market is valued at – – million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Kids’ Smartwatch volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Kids’ Smartwatch market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Doki Technologies

LG Electronics

VTech Holdings

Huawei Technologies

KGPS

Omate

Pebble

Precise Innovation

Tencent

Tinitell

Xiaomi Global Community

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Integrated Kid’S Smartwatch

Standalone Kids’ Smartwatch

By Software System

iOS

Android

others

Segment by Application

Individual Use

School

Kids Training Organization

