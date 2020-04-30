Liquid Minerals Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts

Minerals are an essential part of every living being’s health and wellness. It has been long established that a proper and daily mineral intake is necessary to maintain a good health for every individual. This includes humans as well as animals, therefore the market for consumable liquid minerals and mineral premixes has been growing. With growing awareness throughout the general public. With new advancements in processing, new forms of the nutritional supplements such as liquid minerals have been taking over the traditional ones. Liquid minerals, due to their nature have an innate advantage of ease of consumption and a higher rate of absorption and bioavailability. Hence, liquid minerals are already proving up to be a superior alternative for the customers.

Steady growth in per capita income worldwide has led to more disposable income has led to a surge in demand for healthcare products.in turn increasing the demand for coming of age products such as liquid minerals. Social awareness for health plays a major role in increasing the demand for liquid minerals as well. People are able to attend to their healthcare needs and prioritize them. A hectic and busy lifestyle has led to people opting for liquid minerals for completing their nutritional needs. This displays a pattern of growth for the demand for liquid minerals in the dietary supplement market as a part of the dietary supplements market.

An increase in per capita income indicates that more population is able to spend more on health care product and premium healthcare product. With the recent trend of a healthier lifestyle and acceptance of dietary supplement, the liquid minerals market is looking for a steady growth in the foreseeable future as a part of the health supplement industry. Hectic lifestyle and untimely meals are making more and more people dependent upon dietary supplements to tend to their daily nutritional needs, which is facilitating the growth for the liquid minerals market.

In June 2018, Terra liquid minerals won first prize for Google’s Adopt A Startup 2018 Spring Programme in which it showcased it’s advanced liquid minerals delivery system for Animal feed supplement. This has widened the already existing Animal feed supplement market for new players and multiple new liquid mineral products. Since the agricultural industry is paying more attention towards the healthcare needs in animal husbandry the liquid minerals market in terms of animal feed supplement has huge opportunities.

Some of the key market players in the Liquid minerals market are Carlson labs, NOW foods, Miracles of health, Eniva USA Inc., Eidon, Inc., Iredale Mineral Cosmetics, Ltd, Rexall Sundown, Inc. The aforementioned producers deal with the production of liquid minerals in the healthcare for human consumption. While companies such as Terra liquid minerals and beachport liquid minerals deal with the production of liquid minerals for livestock.