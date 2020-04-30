Luxury Bedding Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, Demand, Growth, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2019 to 2024

Bedding, also known as bedclothes or bed linen, is the materials laid above the mattress of a bed for hygiene, warmth, protection of the mattress, and decorative effect. Bedding is the removable and washable portion of a human sleeping environment. Multiple sets of bedding for each bed will often be washed in rotation and/or changed seasonally to improve sleep comfort at varying room temperatures. In American English, the word bedding generally does not include the mattress, bed frame, or bed base (such as box-spring), while in British English it does. In Australian and New Zealand English, bedding is often called Manchester, in this report, we use American standards. And the Luxury Bedding.

According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Bedding market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2480 million by 2024, from US$ 2140 million in 2019. In particular, this report.

Europe was the largest revenue market with a market share of 34.22% in 2012 and 32.63% in 2017 with an increase of -1.59 %. North America and China ranked the second and third market with the market share of 26.81% and 10.80% in 2016.

Luxury Bedding companies are mainly from Europe and United States, the industry concentrate rate is low. The top three companies are WestPoint, Pacific Coast and Hollander, with the revenue market share of 9.80%, 6.99% and 5.67% in 2016.

The growth of the Luxury Bedding market is largely driven by downstream applications. What is more, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of new kinds of coatings as they are eco-friendly and cost-efficient.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Bedding market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Luxury Bedding value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Duvet

Pillow

Mattress Protectors

Other Objects

Segmentation by application:

Personal

Hotel

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

WestPoint

Pacific Coast

Hollander

Sferra

Frette

CRANE & CANOPY

Sampedro

ANICHINI

Luolai

John Cotton

DEA

Yvesdelorme

KAUFFMANN

1888 Mills

Fabtex

Remigio Pratesi

Canadian Down & Feather

K&R Interiors

Downlite

BELLINO

Garnier Thiebaut

Peacock Alley

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Luxury Bedding consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Luxury Bedding market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luxury Bedding manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luxury Bedding with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Luxury Bedding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

