Mask Inspection Equipments Market Report is estimated to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate till 2024

“A mask is an original master for transferring IC patterns to the semiconductor wafers. Defects during lithography that exceed expected size must be identified and corrected.

Mask inspection equipment looks for pattern defects and foreign matter on the surface of the mask. This equipment is used in semiconductor plants to inspect masks received from suppliers, such as mask shops, and to conduct regular inspections of masks during the device production process. Mask inspection equipment is also used by mask shops to inspect masks before shipment to device makers.

A major reason why mask inspection equipment is required is that masks often develop a solid growing foreign matter (haze) on their top surface and back side. Masks therefore must be inspected for such impurities before continuing with the semiconductor manufacturing process. The adoption of ArF lithography has increased the level of irradiation light energy. During exposure, gaseous impurities, such as organic substances and ammonia, are present in trace amounts on the mask. Irradiation by a short wavelength laser decomposes these gaseous substances and induces bonding, which often leads to the emergence of a solid growing foreign matter (haze) on the top surface and back side of the mask. Although this haze is microscopic, usually only several tens of nanometers, if it grows it will be transferred to the wafer during the lithography process, resulting in a defective semiconductor device.

Defects that are detected after patterns are written on masks include protrusions from the pattern, cracks in the pattern, dirt or dust on the transparent portion, and transparent pinholes in the portion of the pattern that is shielded from light.

Major companies covered in the report: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Lasertec, Carl Zeiss, ASML (HMI), …,.

The research is segmented by following Product Type: Die to Die (DD) Method, Die to Database (DB) Method,.

Major applications/end-user’s industry are as follows: Semiconductor Device Manufacturers, Mask Shops.

Geographically, this Mask Inspection Equipments Industry report is divided into several key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan & Other Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Global Mask Inspection Equipments in these regions, from 2012 to 2024 (forecast).

