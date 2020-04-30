Naval Vessel MRO Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Naval vessels are differentiated from civilian ships by their design and purpose. Such ships are damage resilient and armed. Naval vessels MRO is crucial for sustaining and extending the life of a vessel. It comprises maintenance, overhauls, routine checks, inspections, repairs, and modifications carried out on a vessel and their components. MRO services assure the safety and airworthiness of naval vessels.
At present, the market of Naval Vessel MRO is concentrated in the coastal countries and regions. North America, Europe and Asia – Pacific are the main regions. North America is the largest area in the world, which occupied about 35.70% in 2016. The second large area is Asia – Pacific, accounting for 31.68%.
The global leading players in this market are BAE Systems, General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, URS Corporation, Saab and Elbit Systems. The top 5 players occupied about half of the market.
The Naval Vessel MRO split to three segments by vessel type: Surface Warship, Submarines and Support vessels. Surface Warship dominated the market with a market share of 57.50% in 2016.
In 2018, the global Naval Vessel MRO market size was 8300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 16400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019-2025.
The study objectives of this report are:
