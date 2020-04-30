Online Payment Gateway Market is poised to achieve continuing growth During Forecast Period, Worldwide, 2019-2024

“This report studies the Online Payment Gateway market, Online payment gateways are the merchant service which assists in carrying out a smooth transaction at the time of online shopping. The transaction is carried out by processing credit card, debit cards and direct payment process for various online business such as e- retailers, online websites. The payment gateways services can be provided by any financial service provider of by any commercialized bank.

Online payment gateway enables transfer of information between front end processor, for instance, bank and payment portal such as website and mobile apps. The payment gateways ensure proper transaction with considering all aspect to facilitate the safe and secure transaction.

An online payment gateway is a system connecting the merchant and the bank to facilitate online transactions. The term particularly refers to the server that transfers the customer’s credit card information to the Internet Merchant Account for assessment.

Online payment gateways have wide range of applications, such as Micro and Small Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Mid- Sized Enterprise. And Micro and Small Enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 61.09% of the global total in 2017.

China is the largest countries of online payment gateways in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 18.97% the global market in 2017, while USA and Europe were about 15.86%, 15.72%.

Major companies covered in the report: PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Adyen, CCBill, 2Checkout, FirstData, SecurePay, PayU, MOLPay, Paymill, GMO, Alipay, Tenpay, Ping++, Boleto Bancário, CashU, OneCard, Wirecard, WebMoney, Realex, BlueSnap,.

The research is segmented by following Product Type: Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways, Local Bank Integrates, Other,.

Major applications/end-user’s industry are as follows: Micro and Small Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Mid- Sized Enterprise.

Geographically, this Online Payment Gateway Industry report is divided into several key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan & Other Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Global Online Payment Gateway in these regions, from 2012 to 2024 (forecast).

The study also includes company outlining, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of Global Online Payment Gateway Market. The market contention is constantly moving higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry.

Furthermore, many regional and local vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the are finding it hard to compete with international vendors in the market on the basis of reliability, quality, and innovations in technology.

