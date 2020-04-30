Platinum Powder Market Size, Share, Development by 2024
New report published by Global Info Research which offers insights on the Global Platinum Powder market.
Global Platinum Powder Market: Forecast by Type / Application / Region
Platinum is a chemical element with symbol Pt and atomic number 78. It is a dense, malleable, ductile, highly unreactive, precious, silverish-white transition metal. Its name is derived from the Spanish term platino, meaning “little silver”.
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Platinum Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Platinum Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Metalor
Heraeus Holding
Ames Goldsmith Corp.
Hilderbrand
Johnson Matthey
Tanaka
Aida chemical Industries
Dupont
Yamamoto Precious Metal
Mitsui Kinzoku
Technic
Fukuda
Shoei Chemical
Yamakin
Evonik Degussa
Johnson & Annie
ZheJiang Changgui Metal
BASF
Heimerle + Meule GmbH
C.Hafner
Safina
Umicore
