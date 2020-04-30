Platinum Powder Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

New report published by Global Info Research which offers insights on the Global Platinum Powder market.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-platinum-powder-market_p105795.html

Global Platinum Powder Market: Forecast by Type / Application / Region

Platinum is a chemical element with symbol Pt and atomic number 78. It is a dense, malleable, ductile, highly unreactive, precious, silverish-white transition metal. Its name is derived from the Spanish term platino, meaning “little silver”.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Platinum Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Platinum Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Metalor

Heraeus Holding

Ames Goldsmith Corp.

Hilderbrand

Johnson Matthey

Tanaka

Aida chemical Industries

Dupont

Yamamoto Precious Metal

Mitsui Kinzoku

Technic

Fukuda

Shoei Chemical

Yamakin

Evonik Degussa

Johnson & Annie

ZheJiang Changgui Metal

BASF

Heimerle + Meule GmbH

C.Hafner

Safina

Umicore

