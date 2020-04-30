Public Relations (PR) Software Market Growth and Analysis- Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2024
“”Public relation is a strategic communication process that builds mutually beneficial relationships between organizations and their publics.”” Public relations can also be defined as the practice of managing communication between an organization and its publics.
Scope of the Report:
The global Public Relations (PR) Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Public Relations (PR) Software.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Public Relations (PR) Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Public Relations (PR) Software market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Outbrain
Google
Business Wire
Salesforce
Meltwater
Cision AB
AirPR Software
IrisPR Software
ISentia
Onalytica
Prezly
IPR Software
TrendKite
Agility
Red Wheat
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Publishing Tools
Social Media Monitoring & Management
Content Creation and Distribution
Data Aggregation, Monitoring and Analysis
Relationship Management
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
BFSI
Consumer Goods and Retail
Government and Public Sector
IT & Telecom & Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
