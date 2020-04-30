Radio Dot System Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2017-2025

Radio Dot System market is growing at a faster growth rate due to increasing demand to mitigate broadband capacity bottlenecks in large buildings. The Radio Dot System is designed by Ericsson, a telecommunication software company. The Radio Dot is an innovative antenna element that can be integrated with a distributed architecture with centralized baseband, enables the provision of high-level mobile broadband coverage for different kinds of users across small as well as large buildings

The Radio Dot System is helping Ericsson to redefine the work of indoor small cells with the industry’s most cost-effective and modular high performance indoor radio system, addressing a wider range of indoor environments with a common solution. This Radio Dot System is majorly used by IT Managers, building owners, and CIOs who needs to work on multi-location businesses where buildings vary in size and have heavy used traffic.

Radio Dot System Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of Radio Dot System is the features of this Radio Dot System such as enabling a simple deployment that is 100% integrated with the outdoor network. Moreover, Radio Dot System supports LTE-Advanced features such as 256QAM, D-MIMO, and Carrier Aggregation, combined cells which helps in providing cells splits without extra hardware.

The key challenge for Radio Dot System is the lack of knowledge and awareness about Radio Dot System among users. This Radio Dot System solution has been developed and introduced within last two years due to which very less number of companies are using it. Moreover, companies are slowly entering into the partnership with Ericsson in order to understand and use this Radio Dot System which will take more than three to five years to implement this Radio Dot System.

Competition Dashboard

Recent Development

In April 2017, Softbank Corporation, an IT company has entered into agreement to deploy the Ericsson Radio Dot System in Japan to deliver premium indoor connectivity to its subscribers. SoftBank began extensive testing of the Radio Dot System and several other indoor solutions in Japan in June 2015 to evaluate its options for meeting the huge demand for better indoor coverage in mid-sized to large buildings.

In April 2016, Telefonica Mexico and Ericsson has entered into the agreement to deploy More than 1,000 Ericsson Radio Dot Systems in shopping malls, airports and commercial buildings in Mexico City to reinforce cellular coverage. The launch will enable Telefónica to deliver high-quality mobile broadband experiences for subscribers in facilities such as office buildings, shopping centers and airports that are otherwise difficult to cover using existing networks

Key Players

In Radio Dot System which has been launched by Ericsson there are many players using this technology such as Verizon, Vodafone, Telefonica, Softbank, China Unicom and others.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America and Europe is holding the largest market share for Radio Dot System market due to presence of large software providers and market players in these region. Moreover the rising usage of new technology among IT and Telecom providers is increasing opportunity for this Radio Dot System.