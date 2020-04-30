Retail E-commerce Software Market 2019 Global Top players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2025
Description
Retail E-commerce Software is a series of Software used for e-commerce activity. E-commerce (electronic commerce or EC) is the buying and selling of goods and services, or the transmitting of funds or data, over an electronic network, primarily the internet. These business transactions occur either as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-consumer (C2C) or consumer-to-business (C2B). The terms e-commerce and e-business are often used interchangeably. The term e-tail is also sometimes used in reference to transactional processes for online shopping.
The retail e-commerce, E-commerce is a transaction of buying or selling online. The main role of the retail e-commerce software is to support the transaction online.
The downstream of the retail e-commerce software is rigid, which is wildly used in the market of Food, clothing, electronics, electrical appliances, medicine, cosmetics, and other consumer goods etc. For application terminals of the retail e-commerce software, PC Terminals, Mobile Terminals are the most used in the world at present. Market size of retail e-commerce software by PC terminals is still more than by mobile terminals.
In 2018, the global Retail E-commerce Software market size was 4220 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9470 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Retail E-commerce Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Retail E-commerce Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Magento
WooThemes
Shopify
PrestaShop
VirtueMart
OpenCart
BigCommerce
osCommerce
Demandware
Yahoo Store
IBM
SAP Hybris
Oracle ATG Commerce
Open Text Corporation
Pitney Bowes
CenturyLink
Volusion
Ekm Systems
Digital River
Constellation Software
Sitecore
Shopex
Guanyi Soft
Centaur
U1City
Baison
HiShop
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Saas
Market segment by Application, split into
PC Terminal
Mobile Terminal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Retail E-commerce Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Saas
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Retail E-commerce Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 PC Terminal
1.5.3 Mobile Terminal
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Magento
12.1.1 Magento Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Retail E-commerce Software Introduction
12.1.4 Magento Revenue in Retail E-commerce Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Magento Recent Development
12.2 WooThemes
12.2.1 WooThemes Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Retail E-commerce Software Introduction
12.2.4 WooThemes Revenue in Retail E-commerce Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 WooThemes Recent Development
12.3 Shopify
12.3.1 Shopify Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Retail E-commerce Software Introduction
12.3.4 Shopify Revenue in Retail E-commerce Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Shopify Recent Development
12.4 PrestaShop
12.4.1 PrestaShop Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Retail E-commerce Software Introduction
12.4.4 PrestaShop Revenue in Retail E-commerce Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 PrestaShop Recent Development
12.5 VirtueMart
12.5.1 VirtueMart Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Retail E-commerce Software Introduction
12.5.4 VirtueMart Revenue in Retail E-commerce Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 VirtueMart Recent Development
12.6 OpenCart
12.6.1 OpenCart Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Retail E-commerce Software Introduction
12.6.4 OpenCart Revenue in Retail E-commerce Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 OpenCart Recent Development
12.7 BigCommerce
12.7.1 BigCommerce Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Retail E-commerce Software Introduction
12.7.4 BigCommerce Revenue in Retail E-commerce Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 BigCommerce Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
