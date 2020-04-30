Rising the Demand for Drawer Slides Industry | Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market by 2019-2024

“Latest Research Report On Drawer Slides Market:

Drawers are extensively used for storing things. For a drawer, slides are the most important part acting as a supporting structure without which drawer could not be installed. Technological advancements have enabled the introduction of drawer slide with an integrated lock which is one of the reasons for the product demand globally.

The Drawer Slides industry was 4736.65 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 7212.29 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 5.35% between 2018 and 2025. The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as furniture, appliances, tool boxes, laboratory furniture, architectural, medical cabinets, IT enclosures, stillage, warehousing and financial field

Major key-companies of this report, covers Blum Inc, Hettich, Accuride, GRASS, Häfele, Formenti & Giovenzana S.p (FGV), King Slide Works Co. Ltd, Taiming, SACA Precision, Guangdong Dongtai Hardware, Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company, ITW Proline (Prestige), Salice, Generdevice, Jonathan,,

Major Types of Drawer Slides covered are: Light Duty Slides, Medium Duty Slides, Heavy Duty Slides, Very Heavy Duty Slides, Extra Heavy Duty Slides,

Most widely used downstream fields of Drawer Slides Market covered in this report are : Industrial, Furniture, Financial, Home Appliances, IT, Transport and Automotive, Other

