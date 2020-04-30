ROBOTICS MARKET IN PAPER, PRINTING, AND PUBLISHING – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2017 – 2022

The global robotics market in the paper, printing, and publishing industry includes robot applications in material handling and logistics, and industry-specific applications such as debailing, labeling, and wraprolling. Robots are used in the production of paper and paper products such as tissue paper and gift wrapping paper among others. In printing and publishing applications, robots are used to print and publish newspapers, greeting cards, books, and other materials, and support related activities such as bookbinding.

The analysts forecast the global robotics market in paper, printing, and publishing industry to grow at a CAGR of 15.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotics market in paper, printing, and publishing industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Robotics Market in Paper, Printing, and Publishing Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• FANUC

• KION Group

• Midea

• Mitsubishi

Other prominent vendors

• BA systemes

• Blue ocean robotics

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Oceaneering

• Yaskawa

Market driver

• High efficiency of robots to reduce bottlenecks in paper manufacturing

Market challenge

• Increasing digitization in publishing market

Market trend

• Emergence of collaborative robots

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Material handling – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Logistics – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Others – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Emergence of collaborative robots

• Incorporation of vision technology

• Development of next-generation robots

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Vendors landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• ABB

• FANUC

• KION Group

• Midea

• Mitsubishi

..…..Continued

