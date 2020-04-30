Rotary Friction Welding Market to Witness Swift Growth Owing to Extensive Demand & Rise in Industrialization by 2024

“Rotary Friction Welding: a solid-state process in which one part is rotated at a high speed, and then pressed against another part that is held stationary. The resulting friction heats the parts, causing them to forge together.

Rotary Friction Welding — most popular type of friction welding and used for parts where at least one piece is rotationally-symmetrical such as tube or bar.

As the technology of Rotary Friction Welding Machines is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for automobile is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Rotary Friction Welding Machine market. The high-end rotary friction welding machine was mainly produced in Japan, Europe and United States because their advanced R&D lever, but most of the products were consumed in developing countries especially in Southeast Asia where the machining accuracy is lower.

Considering the truth that manufacturing of rotary friction welding machine is highly Technology-Intensive, so it is a wise decision for a new company which only has money while lack of professional R&D team and core technologies to keep calm when has a plan to enter this field.

Major companies covered in the report: Thompsom(KUKA), MTI, H&B OMEGA Europa, Nitto Seiki, Izumi Machine, ETA, U-Jin Tech, Sakae Industries, Gatwick, YUAN YU, An Gen Machine, Jiangsu RCM Co.,.

The research is segmented by following Product Type: Inertia Rotary Friction Welding, Direct Drive Rotary Friction Welding, Hybrid Rotary Friction Welding,.

Major applications/end-user’s industry are as follows: Automotive Manufacturing, Cutting Tool Manufacturing, Aviation & Shipbuilding, Machine Components, Hydraulic/Pneumatic Parts, Electric and Wiring Parts, Others.

Geographically, this Rotary Friction Welding Industry report is divided into several key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan & Other Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Global Rotary Friction Welding in these regions, from 2012 to 2024 (forecast).

