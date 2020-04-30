Semiconductor Laser Market 2019 Overview by Applications, Technological Improvements, On-going Demand and Opportunity Assessment 2025

The “Semiconductor Laser Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and End-users” report provides a detailed overview of the major factors impacting the global market with the market share analysis and revenues of various sub segments

The global semiconductor laser market size is estimated to reach up to USD 7.75 billion by 2025 riding on a solid demand from the optical communication as well as the healthcare industry across the globe. Semiconductor laser market applications are varied which includes from CD players to telecommunication systems.

The global semiconductor laser industry has been primarily been driven by demand from various industries which include printing, defense, medical, and communication among others. This high demand for laser diodes is due to its compact size, low cost power consumption, and excellent electrical to optical efficiency. Semiconductor lasers are preferred over other lasers due to its ruggedness and greater output power. This demand is expected to remain sustained during the forecast period thereby propelling global semiconductor laser market size.

Semiconductor laser industry manufacturers across the globe are adopting different strategies to decrease the cost of producing these lasers in an attempt to achieve better value proposition. The manufacturers are improving their processing and packaging expertise by means of strategic acquisitions. For instance, semiconductor laser manufacturer Coherent Inc. has acquired Finnish wafer manufacturer Tutcore. This acquisition enabled the company to have access to Tutcorn’s aluminum-free wafers which were produced using molecular beam epitaxy, for its laser diode fabrication process

On the basis of application the communication segment dominated the global semiconductor laser market due to high speed data transmission which is enabled by the usage of these lasers. Semiconductor laser diodes enable fast switching and optical power modulation, making it the key enabler of optical fiber communications. The communication industry dominated the market generating more than 30% of the total global semiconductor laser market size. However, emerging applications of semiconductor lasers in healthcare industry for procedures in the field of dermatology, ophthalmology, and dentistry among others, are expected to make the healthcare segment the fastest growing application area of semiconductor laser industry.

Geographically, Asia Pacific held the largest market in global semiconductor laser market on account of the high demand for optic fiber communication infrastructure in the rapidly emerging economies. The healthcare sector is witnessing a tremendous boom due to high scale investments in medical R&D, making way for ingenious applications of semiconductor lasers. Furthermore, rapid industrialization is also expected to propel the market at a considerable rate.

ASML Holding N.V, Axcel Photonics Inc. (Sheaumann Laser), Coherent Inc., Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd, IPG Photonics Corporation, Newport Corporation, Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc., Sharp Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, and Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG are the leading players present within the global semiconductor laser market.

Key segments of the global semiconductor lasers market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Fiber Optic Laser

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser

Compact Disc Laser

High Power Diode Laser

Red Laser

Violet Laser

Green Laser

Blue Laser

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Optical Storage

Lithography

Healthcare

R&D and Defence

Sensors

Display

Printing

Communication

Industrial

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

North America US

Europe UK Ireland Spain Italy France Germany

Asia Pacific South Korea Japan India Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Chile

Middle East & Africa

