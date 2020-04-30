Silicon Gases Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Silicon Gases Market 2019

Silicon Gases refer to the silane gas that is the principal material used in the production of polysilicon semiconductors and LCD display manufacturing.

The global Silicon Gases market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Silicon Gases volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silicon Gases market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

REC

GCL

Hemlock

OCI

TBEA

Wacker

SunEdision

Yongxiang Co

Evonik

Tokuyama

Daqo New Energy

KCC

Dun’An Group

HanKook Silicon

Tangshan SunFar

Xuzhou Longtian

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

TCS

DCS

STC

Segment by Application

Semiconductor Industry

Rubber & Plastics

Fiber Treatment

Adhesives & Sealants

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Silicon Gases Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Silicon Gases

1.2 Silicon Gases Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Silicon Gases Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 TCS

1.2.3 DCS

1.2.4 STC

1.3 Silicon Gases Segment by Application

1.3.1 Silicon Gases Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Semiconductor Industry

1.3.3 Rubber & Plastics

1.3.4 Fiber Treatment

1.3.5 Adhesives & Sealants

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Silicon Gases Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Silicon Gases Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Silicon Gases Market Size

1.5.1 Global Silicon Gases Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Silicon Gases Production (2014-2025)

……..

