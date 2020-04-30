Silicon Wafer Market Research Report 2019 Analysis by New Progresses, Revenue, New Applicants, Industry Concentration Rate 2024

This report studies the Silicon Wafer market. Semiconductor silicon wafers are key component of integrated circuits such as those used to power computers, cell phones, and a wide variety of other devices. A silicon wafer consists of a thin slice of silicon which can be treated in various ways, depending on the type of electronics that is being used. Silicon has a very high quality semiconductor, making it ideal for the production of such circuits.

Due to the increase in global DRAM and 3D NAND Flash shipments in 2016 and the limited capacity of silicon international manufacturers, coupled with the large-size silicon project failed to achieve shipments in mainland, resulting in global wafer supply tight. The capacity utilization of major wafer suppliers reached 100%.

In 2017, the 300mm wafers are the main products of the silicon wafer market with a share of 66%.

The downstream, foundry market, which has high capital and technical barriers, has got a mature market structure these previous years. TSMC, GF, UMC, Samsung, and SMICS etc. are the leading foundries in the world.

According to this study, over the next five years the Silicon Wafer market will register a 2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8600 million by 2024, from US$ 7640 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Silicon Wafer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Silicon Wafer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Silicon Wafer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

300 mm

200 mm

≤ 150 mm

Segmentation by application:

Memory

Logic/MPU

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Shin Etsu (JP)

Sumco (JP)

Siltronic (DE)

MEMC (US)

LG Siltron (KR)

SAS (TW)

Okmetic (FI)

Shenhe FTS (CN)

SST (CN)

JRH (CN)

MCL (CN)

GRITEK (CN)

Wafer Works (TW)

Zhonghuan Huanou (CN)

Simgui (CN)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Silicon Wafer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Silicon Wafer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Silicon Wafer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Silicon Wafer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Silicon Wafer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

