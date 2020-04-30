Smart Beacon Market 2019 | Top Manufacturers – Estimote, Aruba, Cisco and Others

The new research from Global QYResearch on Smart Beacon Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

We can provide sample pages for the better understanding of this report. Request Sample of This Report at: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/576800

A Smart Beacon is a small Bluetooth radio transmitter.

It’s kind of like a lighthouse: it repeatedly transmits a single signal that other devices can see. Instead of emitting visible light, though, it broadcasts a radio signal that is made up of a combination of letters and numbers transmitted on a regular interval of approximately 1/10th of a second. A Bluetooth-equipped device like a smartphone can “see” a beacon once it’s in range, much like sailors looking for a lighthouse to know where they are.

Europe held the largest share of the smart beacon market in 2017 owing to the high traction of the beacon technology and growing need for technologically advanced marketing platforms among the end users to capture the shares in the respective markets. In addition, Europe is an early adopter of the technology, and the customers in this region have accepted the technology seamlessly. APAC is expected to witness significant growth due to the growing traction of the beacon technology in China and Australia. Further, the market is still in a nascent stage in this region and has a lot of potential. The global Smart Beacon market is valued at 1090 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 40200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 57.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Beacon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Beacon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Estimote

Aruba

Kontakt.Io

Cisco

Bluvision

Onyx Beacon

Leantegra

Gimbal

Accent Systems

Swirl Networks

Sensoro

Jaalee Technology

Beaconinside

Blesh

Blueup Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Hybrid Segment by Application

Retail

Public Gatherings & Spaces

Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

Sports

Aviation

Healthcare

Others View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: http://globalqyresearch.com/global-smart-beacon-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Smart Beacon Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Beacon

1.2 Smart Beacon Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Beacon Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

1.2.3 Hybrid

1.3 Smart Beacon Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Beacon Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Public Gatherings & Spaces

1.3.4 Hospitality

1.3.5 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.6 Sports

1.3.7 Aviation

1.3.8 Healthcare

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Smart Beacon Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Smart Beacon Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Smart Beacon Market Size

1.5.1 Global Smart Beacon Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Smart Beacon Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Smart Beacon Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Beacon Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Smart Beacon Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Smart Beacon Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Beacon Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Smart Beacon Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Beacon Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Smart Beacon Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Smart Beacon Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Smart Beacon Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Smart Beacon Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Smart Beacon Production

3.4.1 North America Smart Beacon Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Smart Beacon Production

3.5.1 Europe Smart Beacon Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Smart Beacon Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Smart Beacon Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Smart Beacon Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Smart Beacon Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Smart Beacon Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Beacon Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Smart Beacon Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Smart Beacon Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Smart Beacon Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Smart Beacon Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Smart Beacon Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Smart Beacon Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Smart Beacon Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Smart Beacon Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Smart Beacon Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Smart Beacon Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Smart Beacon Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Beacon Business

7.1 Estimote

7.1.1 Estimote Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Estimote Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Aruba

7.2.1 Aruba Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Aruba Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Kontakt.Io

7.3.1 Kontakt.Io Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Kontakt.Io Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Cisco

7.4.1 Cisco Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Cisco Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Bluvision

7.5.1 Bluvision Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Bluvision Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Onyx Beacon

7.6.1 Onyx Beacon Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Onyx Beacon Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Leantegra

7.7.1 Leantegra Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Leantegra Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Gimbal

7.8.1 Gimbal Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Gimbal Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Accent Systems

7.9.1 Accent Systems Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Accent Systems Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Swirl Networks

7.10.1 Swirl Networks Smart Beacon Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Smart Beacon Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Swirl Networks Smart Beacon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Sensoro

7.12 Jaalee Technology

7.13 Beaconinside

7.14 Blesh

7.15 Blueup

8 Smart Beacon Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Smart Beacon Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Beacon

8.4 Smart Beacon Industrial Chain Analysis

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

Buy Now This Report From Here: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/576800

Follow our other sites for more information :

Uniquenew

Electronicmarketreports

Electronicsproductandservices

GQYRChemicalIndustry

About Us:

Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact Us:

Ginza wall building 5F, 6-13-16, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0061, Japan.

[email protected]

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-qy-research/about/

twitter : https://twitter.com/gqyresearch