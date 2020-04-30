Smart Connected Device Market – Rising proliferation of high speed network connections are the key drivers for the global market

Some of the leading businesses in the global smart connected devices market that are profiled in the report include Sony Corporations, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Motorola Inc., Nokia Solutions Network, LG Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, HTC Corporation, Apple Inc., Dell Inc., Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd, Micromax Mobile, Videocon Industries Ltd., Acer Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Blackberry Ltd., and ZTE Corporation.

It is estimated that over a quarter of the global population will own a smartphone by the end of 2015. By 2016, the number of smartphone users will surpass the 2 billion mark. Soon, more than half of the global mobile users will have a smartphone, meaning that feature phones will soon become a minority and the telecommunications world will transform into a closely connected web of smart mobile devices. While inexpensive smartphones are opening new opportunities in emerging markets, the shifting paradigm of consumer media usage in mature markets is pressing marketers in becoming increasingly mobile-centric.

The report on global smart connected device market addresses key concerns related to the overall growth, drivers, inhibiting factors, and regulatory framework that play a key role in shaping the market's overall dynamics. The study uses industry-leading analytical and research methodologies to serve as a tool for effective financial modeling, investment planning, expansion in new market sectors, and competitive monitoring.

Outside of smartphones, a variety of smart electronic devices are keeping users connected to the web. They include features such as games, social networking applications, e-book reading, weather information, web-browsing, GPS navigation, music/video player, video calling, and digital camera that are all becoming the norm today. Thus, the global market for smart connected devices – a market featuring the products that are the fastest growing segments of the information technology industry – is poised for good growth in the near future.

The global market for smart connected devices can be segmented according to device type, key end-users, and the operating systems used. The market’s product types include smart phones, tablet computers, laptops, and desktop personal computers.

A wide range of application areas are served by smart connected devices and their applications have kept rising over the past few years. A number of commercial sectors including hospitality, retail, healthcare, and education are the key application areas of the global smart connected device market. Principle operating systems running smart connected devices include android, iOS, Blackberry OS, Symbian, Windows, and Linux. Of these, the Android operating system is the most popular mobile operating system and is used for smartphones and tablets.

The rising global demand for smart phones, tablet computers, and bring-your-own-device policies, along with the rising proliferation of high speed network connections are the key drivers for the global smart connected devices market. Technological advancements in the field of wireless connectivity technologies such as general packet radio service (GPRS), Wi-Fi, and worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMax), are also expected to drive demand for smart connected devices in the near future.