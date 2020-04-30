Sodium Permanganate Market By Current Scenario,Key Vendors, Growth Rate | 2016 – 2024

Sodium permanganate is a purplish-colored, inorganic salt compound, which is primarily available in aqueous form as a monohydrate. It is miscible in water, ether, ethanol, and liquid chlorine. Sodium permanganate offers high concentration of permanganate ions. Owing to high solubility in water, it is used for etching of plastic parts, as etching requires high concentration of permanganate ions. Sodium permanganate is also used for water treatment and soil treatment, as it is capable of degrading phenols, BTEX, chlorinated ethenes, and PAHS and removing hydrogen sulfide. Moreover, since it readily dissolves in water, it is used in water treatment plants, for controlling the odor and taste issues. It is often used as an oxidizing agent in the manufacture of chemical intermediates. Other uses of sodium permanganate include metal surface treatment and metal cleaning. Sodium permanganate is a strong and better substitute for potassium chloride, in terms of chemical properties such as miscibility and chemical reactivity. However, it is comparatively costlier to produce.

Sodium permanganate is available globally in 40% and 20% solution forms. The 40% solution is primarily used in electronics and for synthesis of fine chemicals, which requires concentrated permanganate solution. It is also used to manufacture toluene saccharin and refine O-toluene sulfonamide. The 20% solution is primarily used for purification of drinking water. It helps in regulating the taste and odor of water. Furthermore, the 20% solution is used for iron and manganese reduction, color reduction, and radium reduction. Other general uses of sodium permanganate include its application as an oxidant, fungicide, disinfectant, and phosphorous antidote. Usage of sodium permanganate solution as an etchant in printed circuitry is one of its most popular applications.

Rising need for water treatment is projected to boost the demand for sodium permanganate during the forecast period. However, presence of a number of substitutes such as potassium permanganate and activated alumina for water treatment is expected to hamper the demand for sodium permanganate in the near future. However, its use as an etchant in printed plastic circuitry is anticipated to open new avenues for the sodium permanganate market.

In terms of geography, the global sodium permanganate market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to lead the market, due to the growing chemical industry in emerging economies such as China and India, as sodium permanganate is infamously used for the production of chemical intermediates. High consumption of sodium permanganate in Asia Pacific is also driven by increasing need for water treatment in the region.

China is the leading manufacturer of sodium permanganate across the world. The sodium permanganate market in North America and Europe is expected to expand moderately during the forecast period, due to availability of substitutes. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a sluggish rate during the forecast period for industrial applications, owing to comparatively expensive nature of sodium permanganate. However, increasing demand for water treatment is estimated to be a major driver for the sodium permanganate market in Middle East & Africa.

Some of the key players in the sodium permanganate market include Carus Group Inc., Hepure, Changsha Yonta Industry Co., Ltd., Nanjing Kaimubo Pharmatech Company Limited, RennoTech Co., Ltd., Aurora Fine Chemicals, Chongqing Changyuan Group Limited, Kingsfield Inc., and Guangdong Hangxin Technology Co., Ltd.

