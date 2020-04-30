Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market by Top Vendors, Trade Overview and Development 2019

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) an extensive analysis of competition by top manufacturers (Bloom Energy, Siemens Energy, Aisin Seiki, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Delphi Corp, GE, Convion, FuelCell Energy, Atrex Energy, Inc, SOLIDpower, ZTEK Corporation, Redox Power Systems, Ceres, Elcogen). It also offers in-intensity insight of the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Abstract of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market: A solid oxide fuel cell (or SOFC) is an electrochemical conversion device that produces electricity directly from oxidizing a fuel. Fuel cells are characterized by their electrolyte material; the SOFC has a solid oxide or ceramic electrolyte. Advantages of this class of fuel cells include high efficiency, long-term stability, fuel flexibility, low emissions, and relatively low cost. The largest disadvantage is the high operating temperature which results in longer start-up times and mechanical and chemical compatibility issues.

Based on Product Type, Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers: Tubular, Planar, Others

Based on end users/applications, Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into: Transportation, Portable & Military, Stationary

Categorization on the basis of technology includes tubular, planar and other SOFCs. Planar SOFC have the largest market demand on account of higher power ratio as compared to other SOFCs, despite high installation costs. Planar SOFC has the highest electrical efficiency that allows great potential for applications in military, leading to higher demand in the aforementioned application. Further segmentation on the basis of application includes transportation, military and portable energy purposes, as well as small & large stationery. Major SOFC application lies in military on account of portability and compact nature of these fuel cells. Power output is also higher and easier to achieve than other conventional solar cells, which is expected to positively impact the SOFC growth market during the forecast period.

High costs of commercialization and catalysts, as well as complexity in infrastructure establishment are expected to hinder the SOFC market growth over the forecast period. SOFC also requires high temperatures for activation of ceramic electrolytes in the device, which could lead to chemical and mechanical compatibility issues and longer start-up buffer time.

The worldwide market for Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.9% over the next five years, will reach 840 million US$ in 2024, from 410 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

