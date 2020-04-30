Stationary Lead Acid Battery Market: Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Trends and Forecast 2019 to 2025

The global stationary lead acid battery industry report provides a thorough analysis of the current market trends placed together by understanding multiple parameters impacting the industry such as drivers, restraints and opportunities. The stationary lead acid battery market study presents a comprehensive analysis of flooded and sealed lead acid battery market types, applications as well as market competition and recent developments. The report also covers information on the global market lead acid batteries, automotive industry recent trends as well as an introduction of UPS power applications in industries for key geographical markets.

The global stationary lead acid battery market size is anticipated to expand over a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Increasing penetration of lead acid batteries in numerous power backup applications that range from automotive starting/lighting/ignition (SLI) and industrial batteries for motion power to large stationary batteries for standby-power. The stationary lead acid battery has recently entered the commercial space with numerous players entering the market to address the potentially growing demand.

The global stationary lead acid battery market has paced up over the past few years as the various manufacturers are focusing on offering products that provide reliable and quality power supply. Additionally, the Chinese government’s targets of adding 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, rising heavy investments, expansion and upgrade of transmission & distribution network are leading to robust electricity market growth. Also, planning and development of energy storage projects in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to accelerate the product demand and provide valuable services to the grid.

In 2017, telecom accounted for nearly half of the global stationary lead acid (SLA) battery market share. Rising telecom sector along with enhanced utilization of lead acid batteries as a prime backup power source to reduce power outages and data losses are some of the factors driving the stationary lead acid battery market size. The growth of the data center and telecommunication industries is expected to drive the demand for stationary lead acid battery market size over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global stationary lead acid battery market and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years owing to rising R&D investments by manufacturers as well as developing off-grid renewable energy industry. The increased foreign direct investment in Asia Pacific is expected to facilitate the development of infrastructure and capital equipment. Moreover, rising emergence for efficient power backup systems in electricity, oil & gas industries, security systems are likely to open new opportunities for sealed lead acid battery market growth over the years ahead. Also, varied governmental policies such as Renewable Energy Quota Management Approach and National Energy Development Strategy 2014-2020 will supplement demand over the forecast period between 2018 and 2023.

The competitive landscape of the global stationary lead acid battery industry is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several local players. Typically, the majority of the players cater to their local market with little presence overseas. Companies such as GS Yuasa, Johnson Controls, and Enersys are in process of maintaining existing clients and venturing into new markets to increase revenue profits and maintain company growth

Key segments of the global stationary lead acid battery market

Construction Type Overview, 2011-2025 (Million kVAh) (USD Million)

Flooded

Sealed

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Million kVAh) (USD Million)

Telecom

UPS

Utility

Emergency Lighting

Security Systems

Cable Television/Broadcasting

Oil & Gas

Renewable Energy

Railway Backup Systems

Others

Distribution Channel Overview, 2015-2025 (Million kVAh) (USD Million)

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (MW) (USD Million)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South America

Middle East & Africa

