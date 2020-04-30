Thawing System Market: Biopharmaceutical Industries Driving Demand for Thawing Systems

Thawing systems are utilized for defrosting biological samples in pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic centers, biotechnology, and biobanks. Thawing comes under the primary manufacturing processes in the biopharmaceutical industry. Thawing systems comprise of containers and thaw bags for process development. Thawing systems benefit the research and development process by minimizing the amount of sample required.

Biopharmaceutical Industries Driving Demand for Thawing Systems

Demand for thawing system is largely driven by the biopharmaceutical industry. Biopharmaceutical companies that are involved in the production of drugs require thawing systems for transporting and storing pharmaceutical products & services. Factors such as short process cycles and sterile designs have led end-users to increasingly opt for thawing systems. Various bio-repositories across the globe are making high investments in expanding their storage capacities. In addition, thawed cells current find extensive use in the analysis and treatment of diseases such as cancer and diabetes. Growing number of road accidents, trauma cases, and emergencies have further driven the demand for biological samples, which in turn require thawing systems for storage and transport purposes.

However, small- & medium-sized companies find it difficult to invest in thawing systems on the back of their high cost. In addition, multiple thawing system are less optimal operationally for large batch size of samples. High cost of automation is further inhibiting expansion of the thawing system market. According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global thawing system market will register a CAGR of over 10% throughout the forecast period (2017-2026). Revenues from worldwide sales of thawing systems are estimated to reach approximately US$ 350 Mn by 2026-end.

Automated thawing systems to outgrow manual thawing systems by 2026-end

Low cost of manual thawing systems is the primary reason why they are increasingly being preferred by healthcare settings. Manual thawing system is expected to be the dominant product in the market in 2017. However, advanced applications of automated thawing systems have spurred their demand across the biopharmaceutical companies as well as research institutes, owing to their high efficacy and effectiveness. Automated thawing systems are projected to outgrow manual thawing systems in terms of revenues by 2026-end.

Increasing incidences of blood related disorders such as rare blood disorders have driven the demand for blood for treatment and surgical purposes. In addition, growing number of accidents and trauma cases necessitate blood transfusions, along with demand for cryopreserved blood products. These factors have made blood to be the most lucrative sample type segment in the global thawing systems market. Semen will also remain a lucrative sample in the market, with sales projected to exhibit the highest CAGR through 2026.

Blood Banks & Transfusion Centers to Remain Leading End-Users of Thawing Systems

According to the CDC, in the U.S., over 20 Mn and 25 Mn adults were diagnosed with cancer and heart disease respectively in 2013. In addition, according to the WHO, over 350 Mn surgeries were performed worldwide in 2012, and this number is further estimated to rise significantly in the near future. Surgical procedures apropos to cancer and organ transplant require blood transfusion, which in turn results into demand for blood. This has further spurred demand for thawing systems in blood banks & transfusion centers. Blood banks & transfusion centers are expected to remain the most remunerative end-user of thawing systems, followed by hospitals & diagnostic centers. These two end-users are projected to account for nearly equal revenue share of the market by 2026-end.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in North America significantly invest in drug discovery & development activities. In addition, government in the region provides large capital for development of biobanks, in a bid to improve the supply and storage of blood to healthcare settings. These factors influence the thawing systems market in North America. North America will continue to be the most attractive region for growth of the thawing system market. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is also expected to remain remunerative for the market growth, and is projected to trail behind North America in terms of sales expansion.

Competition Tracking

Key market participants identified by TMR’s report include BioCision, LLC, Cytotherm Lp, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, Boekel Industries, Inc., Helmer, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., General Electric Company, and Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft.

