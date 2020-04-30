The Worldwide IoT Managed Services Market and Forecasts, 2016-2022 | Top key players covered in this report are IBM, Google, Apple, Intel, HP, AT&T, Accenture, Microsoft, etc.

The Worldwide IoT Managed Services Market rising adoption rate of smart technologies in various industries has led the demand for the IoT technologies. Most of the businesses today are spending on smart technologies to improve their customer satisfaction, reduce the operational costs, and increase the ROI. Within few years, billions of devices will be connecting to the internet from various industries. The increase in the number of connected devices will lead to high demand for the managed services. To run the IoT technologies successfully, a properly managed service in each layer of IoT ecosystem is required. The IoT consists of devices, connectivity, security, applications and a properly managed service is required to manage these in an effective way. Hence managed services will play a major role in the IoT market.

The increasing adoption of digital technologies, changing business models, government initiatives, increasing IT spending on security services, significantly growing mobile subscriber base and rising adoption of connected devices in consumers and business landscape are expected to drive the IoT managed services market growth in the next 6–7 years. The IoT managed services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

The key players covered in this report are IBM, Google, Apple, Intel, HP, AT&T, Accenture, Microsoft, etc.

The IoT managed services market is analysed based on three segments: managed services types, regions, and verticals. The managed services types segment consists of managed devices, managed security services, managed networks, and managed infrastructures. The managed security services are expected to play a key role in the IoT managed services market.

The IoT managed services are analysed by verticals that include Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Electronics, Education, Healthcare, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities and others.

The manufacturing industry is set to be the leading vertical for IoT managed services market and healthcare and education industries are set to be the emerging verticals for the market growth. The region segment covers North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America is expected to outperform in the IoT managed services market growth and Asia Pacific is set to hold huge business opportunities in IoT managed services market.

The report also helps in getting the complete picture (vertical market opportunity, regional market opportunity, challenges, current market trends, future market trends, evolution, technology roadmap, etc.) of the IoT managed services.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide IoT Managed Services” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the reports aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

