U. S Lime Market is projected to represent incremental of US$ 1,096.8 Mn during 2016 – 2026

Future Market Insights presents an analysis of the U.S lime market in a new publication titled “Lime Market: U.S. Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026.” The consumption of lime in the U.S. was pegged at 19,600 KT in 2015 and this is expected to increase to 27,074 KT by the end of 2026. The U. S lime market is projected to represent incremental $ opportunity of US$ 1,096.8 Mn during 2016 – 2026. In this report, Future Market Insights throws light on the various drivers and restraints likely to influence the market during the forecast period (2016 – 2026).

Segmentation highlights

The U.S lime market is segmented on the basis of Product Type into Quick Lime and Hydrated Lime; and on the basis of Application into Cement Manufacturing, Metal Manufacturing, Chemical (Water Treatment, Flue Gas, Others), Fertilizer, Pulp & Paper, and Others.

The Quick Lime product type segment is expected to account for a market value share of 83.3% by 2016 end and is expected to gain 90 BPS over the forecast period

The Hydrated Lime product type segment is projected to account for a market value share of 16.7% by 2016 end and is estimated to be pegged at 2,967 KT in terms of volume by 2016 end

The Metal Manufacturing application segment is anticipated to account for a market value share of 32.8% by 2016 end and is estimated to be pegged at 6,614 KT in terms of volume by 2016 end

The Chemical application segment is likely to account for a market value share of 33.3% by 2016 end and is anticipated to be pegged at 6,724 KT in terms of volume by 2016 end

Regional projections

The U.S lime market is segmented into the key regions of Northeast, Midwest, South, and Western. The Northeast U.S. lime market is estimated to account for a value share of 7.1% of the U.S lime market by 2016 end. Demand for lime in the Northeast U.S lime market is expected to be driven by water treatment plants. The Western U.S. lime market is estimated to account for a market value share of 16.7% by 2016 end, owing to an increasing production in the paper and pulp manufacturing industries.

Vendor insights

The report profiles a few leading companies operating in the U.S lime market such as Mississippi Lime Company, Linwood Mining & Minerals Corporation, United States Lime & Minerals Inc., Lhoist, Valley Minerals LLC., CHENEY LIME & CEMENT COMPANY, Pete Lien & Sons Inc., CARMEUSE, and Graymont Limited. Top market players are increasing their production facilities and introducing advanced technology and tools to cater to market demands, besides adopting strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships to expand geographically and increase market share.