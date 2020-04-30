Urinary Incontinence Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Analysis, Segments, Leading Player, Application & Forecast to 2026

Urinary incontinence is the involuntary loss of urine due to a loss of bladder control. Millions of people across the world are affected by urinary incontinence, and women are more likely to be affected than men. Urinary incontinence is highly underreported, primarily due to embarrassment to speak about it. Several factors such as urinary tract infection, weakening of the pelvic floor muscles and urethral sphincters, menopause, pregnancy and childbirth, and post radical prostatectomy surgery in men lead to the development of urinary incontinence. Electrical stimulation devices have been in use for more than 20 years for the effective management of urinary incontinence where all other treatments have failed to control symptoms of the condition.

High prevalence of urinary incontinence, particularly in developed countries, and significant rise in the geriatric population are primary growth drivers of the global urinary incontinence electrical stimulation devices market. It is estimated that more than 500 million people across the globe are suffering from urinary incontinence, and the incidence is increasing significantly with age. Aging people are highly prone to urinary incontinence. According to World Population Prospects, it is estimated that the number of people aged 60 years and aboveis likely to triple from 962 million in 2017 to 3.1 billion in 2050. Moreover, technological advancements in sacral nerve stimulation and tibial nerve stimulation devices and new product development and commercialization are likely to augment the growth of the urinary incontinence electrical stimulation devices market during the forecast period. However, the availability of alternative treatment therapies for urinary incontinence such sling procedures, Kegel massage therapy, and urinary catheters is likely to restrain the growth of the urinary incontinence electrical stimulation devices market during the forecast period.

The global urinary incontinence electrical stimulation devices market can be segmented based on product, stimulation, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the market can be divided into implantable electrical stimulation devices and non-implantable electrical stimulation devices. The implantable electrical stimulation devices segment is projected to lead the global market, owing to the high cost of devices, increasing adoption of electrical stimulation devices, and favorable medical reimbursement policies for implantable electrical stimulation devices.

The non-implantable electrical stimulation devices segment is projected to expand at rapid CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to easy availability and comparatively low cost of the devices. In terms of stimulation, the global market can be segmented into sacral nerve stimulation devices, percutaneous electrical stimulation devices, and pelvic floor muscle stimulation devices. Sacral nerve stimulation devices are used to alter or modulate the functioning of the bladder, sphincter, and pelvic floor muscles by sending electrical impulses to the sacral nerves. Pelvic floor muscle stimulation devices are used strengthen the pelvic floor and the external urethral sphincters. In terms of distribution channel, the global market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmaciesand online pharmacies.

Based on region, the global urinary incontinence electrical stimulation devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are estimated to account for a dominant share of the global market, owing to high prevalence and rise in incidence rate of urinary incontinence, favorable medical reimbursement policies, and early adoption of technologically advanced products. Moreover, a large base of medical device companies in the U.S., Germany, and the U.K.; high levels of awareness about urinary incontinence; and well-established health care facilities are likely to augment the growth of the urinary incontinence electrical stimulation devices market in the region.

The urinary incontinence electrical stimulation devices market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. This is due to a large pool of patients affected with urinary incontinence in highly populous countries such as India and China, a large base of geriatric population in Japan, and rapidly expanding health care sector in emerging countries in the region.

The global urinary incontinence electrical stimulation devices market is highly consolidated, with a few market players holding significant share of the international market. A rising trend of new product development and commercialization has been observed among leading players in the past few years. Key players operating in the global urinary incontinence electrical stimulation device market are InControl Medical, LLC, Medtronic Plc, Atlantic Therapeutics Group Ltd. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., Cogentix Medical, StimGuard, and LABORIE.