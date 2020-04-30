What Will Be The Growth Of Detergent Market?

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Detergent Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

According to Netscribes, the detergent market in India is expected to grow from INR 151.89 bn in 2015 to INR 243.04 bn by 2020 at a CAGR of 9.86%.

On the basis of pricing, the organized detergent market can be divided into three categories, such as popular (economy), mid-range and premium. While Hindustan Unilever dominates the high priced premium and mid-range category, Ghari dominates the popular low-priced category.

Laundry Detergent Market in India Key Growth Factors

Rising income growth has led to an increased penetration of washing machines in India’s urban and rural households. This has created a massive opportunity for the laundry detergent industry. In addition, new launches in laundry care are skewed towards high-priced powder detergents and high-quality hand wash detergents targeting urban consumers, which is boosting value growth for the overall detergent market.

Laundry Detergent Market in India Threats and Key Players

High competition in the market coupled with pricing wars is acting as a deterrent to the growth of the industry. Lack of product innovation and differentiation is another challenge for detergent manufacturers in India.

The use of certain chemicals and other toxic elements in detergents can potentially deteriorate purchase intent, which can hamper market growth.

While the laundry detergent industry in India is majorly captured by organized detergent or laundry brands, such as Hindustan Unilever Limited, Rohit Surfactants, Procter & Gamble and Nirma, unorganized local players continue to have a significant market share in rural areas and lower socio-economic groups.

What’s covered in the report?

The Indian detergent market size and growth forecast 2015 to 2020

Market segmentation by detergent brand and category

Trade analysis between FY13 and FY16-17

Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

Competitive landscape and detailed profiles of major public and private players

Why buy?

To understand the current landscape, market outlook, major players and their strategic initiatives, and the key opportunities in rural and urban markets

Be informed regarding the key developments in the detergent market in India

Recognize major competitors’ business strategies and market dynamics and respond accordingly

COMPANIES COVERED:

Public Companies

1. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

2. Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

3. Jyothy Laboratories Ltd

4. Rohit Surfactants Pvt. Ltd.

5. Fena Pvt. Ltd.

6. Nirma Ltd.

7. Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd.

8. Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd.

Some Points from TOC:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Socioeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: Total Population (2010-2011 – 2019-2020), Population Density (2010-2011 – 2019-2020)

Slide 3: Sex Ratio (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020), Population by Age Group (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020), Urbanization Trend (2010-2011 – 2019-2020)

Slide 4: Total Fertility Rate (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020), Infant Mortality Rate (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020), Total Number of Births (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020), Total Number of Death (2005-2010, 2010-2015, 2015-2020)

Slide 5: Total Literacy Rate (2001, 2011), Rural Literacy (2001, 2011), Urban Literacy (2001, 2011)

Slide 6: GDP at Market Prices (2010-2014), FDI (2010-2014), Inflation Rate (2010-2014), Unemployment Rate (2010-2014)

Slide 7: Access to Safe Drinking Water (2001, 2011), Exchange Rate (2010-2015)

Market Overview

Slide 8: Market Definition and Structure

Slide 9: Detergent Market size & Growth Forecast (Value-Wise; FY 2015 – FY 2020e) and Current Market Scenario

Slide 10: Player Wise Segmentation and Category Wise Segmentation

Trade Analysis

Slide 11 – Export of Laundry Soaps {Value-Wise; FY 2013 – FY 2016-2017 (Apr-Dec)} and Export of Laundry Soaps {Volume-Wise; FY 2013 – FY 2016-2017 (Apr-Dec)}

Slide 12 – Export of Laundry Soaps – Region-Wise Segmentation (Value-Wise: FY 2015 and FY 2016) and Export of Laundry Soaps – Region-Wise Segmentation (Volume-Wise: FY 2015 and FY 2016)

Slide 13 – Import of Laundry Soaps {Value-Wise; FY 2013 – FY 2016-2017 (Apr-Dec)} Import of Laundry Soaps {Volume-Wise; FY 2013 – FY 2016-2017 (Apr-Dec)}

Slide 14 – Import of Laundry Soaps – Region-Wise Segmentation (Value-Wise: FY 2015 and FY 2016) and Import of Laundry Soaps – Region-Wise Segmentation (Volume-Wise: FY 2015 and FY 2016)

Slide 15 – Export of Degreasing Preparations Not Having Basis of Soaps / Other Organic Surface Active Laundry Soaps {Value-Wise; FY 2013 – FY 2016-2017 (Apr-Dec)} and Export of Degreasing Preparations Not Having Basis of Soaps / Other Organic Surface Active Laundry Soaps {Volume-Wise; FY 2013 – FY 2016-2017 (Apr-Dec)}

