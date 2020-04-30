Worldwide Gambling Market – By Types (Digital, Offline), By Product (Casino, Lotteries, Poker, Betting), By Regions – Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016–2022

The Worldwide Gambling Market -Over the past many years, people have been playing games for entertainment and are interested in various games and events. Today, the activity has taken place at casinos, game parlors, bookmakers and now increasingly online. The online gaming market represents one of the fastest growing segments of the gambling industry. The gambling market is a dynamic and rapidly changing business for consumer demand. Many software and technology companies, regulators, attorneys, operators, media, payment solution providers, and investors are majorly focusing on this industry which is expected to grow in the next four years.

Some of the players covered in the report are 888 Holdings, Bet-at-home.com, Belfair Entertainment, Bwin.Party, Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming, Paddy Power and Unibet.

“Worldwide Gambling Market” will witness a CAGR of around 5.7% during the forecast period 2016–2022. Increasing Smartphone and tablet penetration, increased device capability and the confidence of users are driving the market growth.

The gambling market is analyzed by six regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions will grow during the next five years. Asia Pacific is the major region growing in this market due to the emergence of major casinos in the region that are operated by the US-based companies which will divert some of the US overseas-derived business in the region.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Gambling” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, a government initiative, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions.

