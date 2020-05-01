Amenorrhea Market :Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2026

Amenorrhea is a situation where menstruation does not occur in women of child bearing age. Amenorrhea can be of two types: primary amenorrhea and secondary amenorrhea. Attributes of primary amenorrhea are nonappearance of menstrual cycle, lack of breast development, and lack of pubic hair growth. Characteristics of secondary amenorrhea include absence of menstrual cycle in females who were already menstruating. The common effects of amenorrhea are excessive hair loss, severe weight reduction, physical or emotional stress, extreme sickness, changes in vision, pelvic torment, and so on. Important complications associated with amenorrhea are infertility and osteoporosis.

Rise in number of cases of amenorrhea and increasing female geriatric population are the key drivers of the global amenorrhea market. In certain regions of North America, secondary amenorrhea is more common in women than primary amenorrhea. Moreover, the market is driven by advancements in technology and rise in interest in research and development. The global amenorrhea market is also fuelled by rise in interest in personal care items. The global amenorrhea market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. However, poor awareness and absence of open-mindedness among females in developing regions is restraining the global amenorrhea market. Furthermore, untapped areas of the market and advancements in health care are expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecasted period.

The global amenorrhea market can be segmented based on type of amenorrhea, drug, and region. In terms of type of amenorrhea, the global amenorrhea market can be classified into primary amenorrhea and secondary amenorrhea. The secondary amenorrhea segment dominates the global market, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecasted period. Based on drug, the global amenorrhea market can be divided into clomiphene citrate therapy, estrogen replacement therapy, hormonal medication, and others. The hormonal medication segment holds a prominent market share and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global amenorrhea market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a significant market share owing to high number of research and development activities, significant geriatric population, and availability of advanced health care facilities. Europe is a key region of the amenorrhea drugs market due to the presence of companies engaged in scientific research and rise in demand for pharmaceutical industry in this region.

However, stringent regulatory policies pertaining to new drug development can restrain the expansion of the amenorrhea market in Europe during the forecast period. Asia Pacific and Latin America are emerging regions of the market. The market in the regions is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is due to changes in diet and lifestyle and increasing government investment to develop accessibility to health care infrastructure. The amenorrhea drugs market in countries such as China, India, and Brazil is projected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in awareness among the population about amenorrhea and its treatment.

The major players operating in the global amenorrhea market include VH Nutrition LLC, Greenstone LLC, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc., and Akorn, Inc.

