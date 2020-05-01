Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Will Witness Growth Based On Increased Prevalence Technical Sector By 2024 : ABB, Alphabet, Amazon, Asustek, IBM, Intel, Jibo, Kuka, LG, Mayfield Robotics, Microsoft

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market was valued at $ XXX billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $ XXX billion by 2024, with an annual average growth rate of +20% over the forecast period. Many employ robots for personal use such as friendship and entertainment. Global government support for modern technology development; Funding through government budgets or subsidies is a key part of the growth of the AI ​​robotics market. This report contains detailed information on drivers, arrests, opportunities and challenges related to the AI ​​robot market. Artificial intelligent robots are services and industrial robots integrated with AI (artificial intelligence) technology. This robot can learn some tasks that can be repeated without human intervention, communicate with humans, or even communicate with other peer robots in some cases. Hardware and AI platforms such as AI processors and network devices are traditional differentiation of AI robots

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market Major Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

ABB

Alphabet

Amazon

Asustek Computer

Bsh Hausgeräte

Fanuc

Hanson Robotics

Harman International Industries

IBM

Intel

Jibo

Kuka

LG

Mayfield Robotics

Microsoft

Neurala

Nvidia

Promobot

Softbank

Xilinx

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) ROBOTS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

By Robot Type:

Service Robots

Industrial Robots

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Context Awareness

Computer Vision

By Application:

Military & Defense

Law Enforcement

Personal Assistance and Caregiving

Public Relations

Education and Entertainment

Research and Space Exploration

Industrial

Agriculture

Healthcare Assistance

Stock Management

Others

Major Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Competitions by Players

3 Competitions by Types

4 Competitions by Applications

5 Production Market Analysis by Regions

6 Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

Highlight reporting:

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots report provides a detailed analysis of current and future Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market trends to identify investment opportunities.

Market forecasts by 2024 based on estimated Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market value.

Key Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots markets are moving beyond business segments, regions and countries.

Key developments and strategies observed in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market dynamics such as drivers, limitations, opportunities and other trends.

In-depth business profile for major players and upcoming celebrity players.

Growth prospects among emerging countries by 2024.

Recommendations for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market opportunities and new investments

