According to a new market published report by BlueWeave Consulting, The Australia Craft Beer Market projected to grow at a CAGR over 25% during the forecast period 2018-2025. According to the report, Balter Brewing crowned as the best craft brewery in Australia.

The increasing demand for beverages and its great variety of styles, flavors & penetration of new markets will promulgate the Australia craft beer market. The Craft Beers offer a wide range of colors, texture, and flavor and mainly produced by small, independent breweries. Low ABV content of the beverage further balances these flavors and minerals, reducing the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart diseases. Shifting consumer’s preferences towards a healthy lifestyle is reducing excessive consumption of alcohol

The rising number of microbreweries across Australia produces a small amount of beer but emphasizes on the quality, new product innovation, and taste according to the changing palate of beer drinkers. Recent self-grooming trend has influenced the younger population to adopt healthier beverages with low alcohol content like craft beer, backed by the influence of digital media.. Thus, rising consumer preference for flavored and low ABV beer and increasing penetration of craft beer will promulgate the Australia craft beer market over the forecast periods.

Australia Craft Beer Market: Scope of the Report

Some of the key players in the Australia craft beer market include Feral Brewing Company, Pirate Life, Stone & Wood, Bridge Road Brewers, Little Creatures, James Squire, Boatrocker Brewers & Distillers, Balter Brewing Company, Moon Dog Brewing, and Mountain Goat Beer are the key players in Australia craft beer industry.

Market Segmentation: Australia Craft Beer Market

By Product

Lager

Ale

Stout & Porter

Others

By Distribution Channel

On-Traded

Off-Traded

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Australia craft beer market with respect to the following geographic segments:

Northeast

Mid-Atlantic

