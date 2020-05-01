Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Forecast to 2024: Top Companies, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

The global automated external defibrillators market is projected to observe significant growth during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing prevalence of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) and rising awareness about the benefits of using AEDs in SCA and other arrhythmic conditions. AEDs are compact devices that deliver electric shock to resynchronize the patient’s heart beat suffering from SCA. These devices do not require trained professionals to treat patients; an untrained bystander can also use the device to help patients in case of an emergency.

On the basis of end user, the automated external defibrillators market is categorized into hospitals and clinics, public access settings, pre-hospital settings and home care settings. Hospitals and clinics as an end-user category dominate this market and are predicted to continue with this trend in the coming years, mainly due to the growing patient population with cardiac arrest, which in turn, is contributing toward the high demand for AEDs. However, public access settings is expected to be the fastest growing end-user category in this market, due to increasing government initiatives to raise awareness about the advanced AEDs.

Geographically, North America held the largest share in the automated external defibrillators market in 2017, followed by Europe. The North American market is primarily driven by rising number of government initiatives to increase awareness and trainings about defibrillators; presence of large number of players, and increasing number of SCA cases.

Increasing prevalence of SCA, growing geriatric population, technological advancements, and surging government initiatives in collaboration with market players are some of the notable factors driving the growth of the automated external defibrillators market.

It has been observed that several factors, such as sedentary lifestyle, modern dietary patterns, smoking habits, and growing obesity rates lead to high prevalence of heart related ailments in all age groups. The American Heart Association (AHA) report, published in 2018 stated that, one out of every three deaths in the U.S. is caused due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), with CVDs accounting for approximately 836,546 deaths in the U.S. every year. This increasing prevalence of heart related diseases is bound to escalate the demand for AEDs in the coming years.

Growing geriatric population is also positively impacting the growth of the automated external defibrillators market. With the increasing aging population, a large number of people become susceptible to chronic diseases, including cardiac cases. According to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), “Causes and prevention of sudden cardiac death in the elderly”, in 2013, SCA is a major cause of mortality in elders, due to the high prevalence of coronary heart disease, systolic dysfunction, and congestive heart failure (CHF).

Furthermore, the players are introducing advanced AEDs and their accessories. For instance, in February 2018, Defibtech LLC received a premarket approval application (PMA) approval for all Lifeline and ReviveR AED models offered for sale in the U.S.

Some of the other players in the automated external defibrillators market include Nihon Kohden Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, Physio Control Inc., Zoll Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation).

The study provides historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa.

