Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Overview, Scope and Research Outlook 2019 to 2026

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) involves capturing data automatically using equipment, such as barcode readers, or technologies, including RFID and speech recognition. Automatic Identification and Data Capture involves the use of magnetic stripe readers, optical character recognition, barcode scanners, RFID, and speech recognition to capture data automatically. It is a method used for recognizing objects, gathering information about them, and feeding it to computer systems without any human involvement. AIDC has several advantages, including inventory management, reduction in data entry errors, and consumption of less time.

Among all regions, APAC held the largest share of the automatic identification and data capture market in 2017. The leading position of APAC can be attributed to the rapid expansion of retail and logistics companies supported by the presence of several automatic identification and data capture players in the region. The global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automatic Identification and Data Capture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automatic Identification and Data Capture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Datalogic

Honeywell

Zebra Technologies

Sick

Cognex

Toshiba

NEC

NXP

Synaptics

Sato

Avery Dennison

Epson

NCR

Casio

Denso Wave

M3 Mobile

Cipherlab

Impinj

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

Bluebird Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Barcodes

Magnetic Stripe Cards

Smart Cards

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems

RFID Products

Biometric Systems Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation& Logistics

Banking & Finance

Healthcare

Government

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automatic Identification and Data Capture

1.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Barcodes

1.2.3 Magnetic Stripe Cards

1.2.4 Smart Cards

1.2.5 Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems

1.2.6 RFID Products

1.2.7 Biometric Systems

1.3 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Transportation& Logistics

1.3.5 Banking & Finance

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Government

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Size

1.5.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production

3.4.1 North America Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production

3.5.1 Europe Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic Identification and Data Capture Business

7.1 Datalogic

7.1.1 Datalogic Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Datalogic Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Honeywell

7.2.1 Honeywell Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Honeywell Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Zebra Technologies

7.3.1 Zebra Technologies Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Zebra Technologies Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sick

7.4.1 Sick Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sick Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Cognex

7.5.1 Cognex Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Cognex Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Toshiba

7.6.1 Toshiba Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Toshiba Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 NEC

7.7.1 NEC Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 NEC Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 NXP

7.8.1 NXP Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 NXP Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Synaptics

7.9.1 Synaptics Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Synaptics Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Sato

7.10.1 Sato Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sato Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Avery Dennison

7.12 Epson

7.13 NCR

7.14 Casio

7.15 Denso Wave

7.16 M3 Mobile

7.17 Cipherlab

7.18 Impinj

7.19 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

7.20 Bluebird

8 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automatic Identification and Data Capture

8.4 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Industrial Chain Analysis

