Backlight Modules Market Analysis, Trends – Industry Forecast to 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Backlight Modules Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

A backlight is a form of illumination used in liquid crystal displays (LCDs). As LCDs do not produce light by themselves (unlike, for example cathode ray tube (CRT) displays), they need illumination (ambient light or a special light source) to produce a visible image. The global Backlight Modules market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Backlight Modules volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Backlight Modules market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Reach Technology

Adafruit Industries

AOC

Foxconn

Philips

Di-soric

Effilux

KHATOD

LUMEX

Winstar Display

Xiamen Goproled

Shanghai Edge Light Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Direct-Lit RGB LED

Direct-Lit White LED

Edge-Lighted LED Segment by Application

Automotive

Electronics

Machinery & Equipment

Medical Devices

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Backlight Modules Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Backlight Modules

1.2 Backlight Modules Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Backlight Modules Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Direct-Lit RGB LED

1.2.3 Direct-Lit White LED

1.2.4 Edge-Lighted LED

1.3 Backlight Modules Segment by Application

1.3.1 Backlight Modules Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Machinery & Equipment

1.3.5 Medical Devices

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Backlight Modules Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Backlight Modules Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Backlight Modules Market Size

1.5.1 Global Backlight Modules Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Backlight Modules Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Backlight Modules Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Backlight Modules Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Backlight Modules Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Backlight Modules Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Backlight Modules Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Backlight Modules Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Backlight Modules Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Backlight Modules Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Backlight Modules Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Backlight Modules Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Backlight Modules Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Backlight Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Backlight Modules Production

3.4.1 North America Backlight Modules Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Backlight Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Backlight Modules Production

3.5.1 Europe Backlight Modules Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Backlight Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Backlight Modules Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Backlight Modules Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Backlight Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Backlight Modules Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Backlight Modules Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Backlight Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Backlight Modules Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Backlight Modules Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Backlight Modules Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Backlight Modules Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Backlight Modules Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Backlight Modules Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Backlight Modules Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Backlight Modules Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Backlight Modules Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Backlight Modules Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Backlight Modules Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Backlight Modules Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Backlight Modules Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Backlight Modules Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Backlight Modules Business

7.1 Reach Technology

7.1.1 Reach Technology Backlight Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Backlight Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Reach Technology Backlight Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Adafruit Industries

7.2.1 Adafruit Industries Backlight Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Backlight Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Adafruit Industries Backlight Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 AOC

7.3.1 AOC Backlight Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Backlight Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 AOC Backlight Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Foxconn

7.4.1 Foxconn Backlight Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Backlight Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Foxconn Backlight Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Philips

7.5.1 Philips Backlight Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Backlight Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Philips Backlight Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Di-soric

7.6.1 Di-soric Backlight Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Backlight Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Di-soric Backlight Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Effilux

7.7.1 Effilux Backlight Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Backlight Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Effilux Backlight Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 KHATOD

7.8.1 KHATOD Backlight Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Backlight Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 KHATOD Backlight Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 LUMEX

7.9.1 LUMEX Backlight Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Backlight Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 LUMEX Backlight Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Winstar Display

7.10.1 Winstar Display Backlight Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Backlight Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Winstar Display Backlight Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Xiamen Goproled

7.12 Shanghai Edge Light

8 Backlight Modules Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Backlight Modules Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Backlight Modules

8.4 Backlight Modules Industrial Chain Analysis

