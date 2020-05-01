Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices Market Trends, Technological Advancements, and Growth Opportunities

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) refers to an enlarged prostate gland. The prostate gland surrounds the urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body. Enlargement of prostate gland leads to blockage in urethra, thus causing problems during urination. It involves glandular and stromal epithelial hyperplasia, which occurs in the peri-urethral transition zone surrounding the urethra. BPH is common in aging men, and about half of all men between the age of 51 to 60 years suffer from BPH. The global BPH treatment devices market is expected to increase in the forecast period (2017-2023) due to increasing aging population, rising prevalence of BPH, increasing awareness about BPH procedures and surge in adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

On the basis of procedure type, the BPH treatment devices market is segmented into Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy (TUMT), Transurethral Needle Ablation (TUNA), Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP), Transurethral Incision of the Prostate (TUIP), Laser surgery, Prostatic implants and Others. Laser based procedure is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period (2017-2023), since these procedures are as effective as surgical procedures, reduce the hospital stay time and do not leave any kind of scars.

On the basis of end user, the BPH treatment devices market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the BPH treatment devices market in 2016, followed by specialty clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. of the largest share of hospitals as an end user is mainly attributable to large number of hospitalization of patients suffering from urological disorder in hospitals and early adoption of new devices in hospitals.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/bph-treatment-devices-market/report-sample

According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), reports on the global aging population, the number of people aged 60 years or above is growing at a high rate and is projected to grow by 56.0 % globally, i.e. from 901 million in 2015 to 1.4 billion by 2030, and is projected to more than double its size from 2015, to reach 2.1 billion, by 2050. According to the National Institute of Health, it has been estimated that around 14 million men in the U.S. had symptoms suggestive of BPH, which can affect 50% of men aged between 51 and 60 years of age, and up to 90% of men aged more than 80 years. With 50% of men getting affected with BPH, there is a consequent increase in the BPH treatment devices.

Many initiatives are also being taken to increase the awareness about symptoms and treatment options available for BPH. For instance, in North America, every year, September is observed as National Prostate Health Month by health experts, health advocates, and individuals concerned with the prostate health of men. The main purpose of designating a whole month for prostate health is to create awareness, educate people about the risk factors and symptoms of prostate related diseases and other factors. Various such factors are driving the growth of BPH treatment devices market.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=bph-treatment-devices-market

Reimbursement for BPH procedures and growing healthcare market in emerging countries provide opportunities to the players in BPH treatment devices market.

For instance, Medtronic plc provides health care plans for the treatment of BPH, when Transurethral Needle Ablation Therapy (TUNA) is used. Due to such favorable plans, patients opt for minimally invasive surgeries, thereby creating ample opportunities for the players in the market.

North America accounted for the largest share in the BPH treatment devices market in 2016, due to the rising prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia, rising aging population, and spur in healthcare expenditure. Partnerships between public and private sectors for the development of low-cost medical devices, and favorable reimbursement policies are also likely to drive the growth of the market in North America.

In June 2017, Olympus Corporation announced the expansion of its PLASMA Resection in Africa that provides clinical benefits and cost saving procedure, in comparison to monopolar transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP).

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook