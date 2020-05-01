Blood Collection Market 2018 – Research Methodology & Rapid Growth Till 2025

Verified Market Research has recently published a new report named “Blood Collection Market Size and Forecast to 2025″. This report intends to study the developments of the Blood Collection Market, including its development status, applicant profiles and future trends, along with focus on the top Key players in the market. To understand all of it, this well-researched report will reveal the market situation in general for you, along with the future forecast of the market.

Global Blood Collection Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Intelligence, the Global Blood Collection Market was valued at USD 7.19 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 13.28 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Blood Collection?

Blood Collection is defined as a process of collecting whole blood from blood banks and processing it further in order to separate its various components. The blood amount drawn from the donor must not be more than 1% of its body weight. Automated equipment is used for collecting blood that collects only specific components of blood. Increasing number of trauma and accidents along with rising number of surgical procedures carried out worldwide has contributed in the growth of blood collection market.

Global Blood Collection Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Rise in disease occurrence, increasing number of accident & trauma cases, advent of liquid biopsy tests and growing demand for blood components have been driving the global blood collection market. On the other hand, high cost of automated blood collection devices and lacking skilled professionals might act as restraints for the overall market.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Blood Collection Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Blood Collection Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Blood Collection Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Abbott Laboratories Inc., Medtronic, Becton Dickinson and Company, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporation, Qiagen, F.L. Medical SRL, Greiner Holding AG, Haemonetics Corporation, and Sarstedt AG & Co. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Blood Collection Market Segmentation, by Product

• Blood Collection Tubes

o Serum Collection Tubes

o Plasma or Whole Blood Collection tubes

• Blood Bags

• Blood Collection Devices

• Needles and Syringes

• Lancets

Global Blood Collection Market Segmentation, by Method

• Manual Blood Collection

• Automated Blood Collection

Global Blood Collection Market Segmentation, by End Users

• Hospitals and Pathology Laboratories

• Blood Banks

• Other

Global Blood Collection Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World