Bluetooth Chips Market 2019-2026: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and More

The new research from Global QYResearch on Bluetooth Chips Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Bluetooth Chips market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Bluetooth Chips volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bluetooth Chips market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Murata

Qualcomm

Intel

Broadcom

Panasonic

Texas Instruments

Fujitsu

Hosiden

STMicroelectronics

Laird

Taiyo Yuden

Cypress Semiconductor

Microchip Technology

Silicon Labs Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Dual-mode Bluetooth chips

Classic Bluetooth chips Segment by Application

Mobile Phones

Computers

Connected Home

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Bluetooth Chips Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bluetooth Chips

1.2 Bluetooth Chips Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bluetooth Chips Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

1.2.3 Dual-mode Bluetooth chips

1.2.4 Classic Bluetooth chips

1.3 Bluetooth Chips Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bluetooth Chips Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Mobile Phones

1.3.3 Computers

1.3.4 Connected Home

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Bluetooth Chips Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Bluetooth Chips Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Bluetooth Chips Market Size

1.5.1 Global Bluetooth Chips Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Bluetooth Chips Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Bluetooth Chips Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bluetooth Chips Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Bluetooth Chips Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Bluetooth Chips Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Bluetooth Chips Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Bluetooth Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bluetooth Chips Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Bluetooth Chips Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Bluetooth Chips Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Bluetooth Chips Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Bluetooth Chips Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Bluetooth Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Bluetooth Chips Production

3.4.1 North America Bluetooth Chips Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Bluetooth Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Bluetooth Chips Production

3.5.1 Europe Bluetooth Chips Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Bluetooth Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Bluetooth Chips Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Bluetooth Chips Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Bluetooth Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Bluetooth Chips Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Bluetooth Chips Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Bluetooth Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Bluetooth Chips Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Bluetooth Chips Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Bluetooth Chips Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Bluetooth Chips Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Bluetooth Chips Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Bluetooth Chips Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Bluetooth Chips Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bluetooth Chips Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Bluetooth Chips Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Bluetooth Chips Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Bluetooth Chips Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Bluetooth Chips Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Bluetooth Chips Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Bluetooth Chips Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bluetooth Chips Business

7.1 Murata

7.1.1 Murata Bluetooth Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Bluetooth Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Murata Bluetooth Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Qualcomm

7.2.1 Qualcomm Bluetooth Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Bluetooth Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Qualcomm Bluetooth Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Intel

7.3.1 Intel Bluetooth Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Bluetooth Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Intel Bluetooth Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Broadcom

7.4.1 Broadcom Bluetooth Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Bluetooth Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Broadcom Bluetooth Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Panasonic

7.5.1 Panasonic Bluetooth Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Bluetooth Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Panasonic Bluetooth Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Texas Instruments

7.6.1 Texas Instruments Bluetooth Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Bluetooth Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Texas Instruments Bluetooth Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Fujitsu

7.7.1 Fujitsu Bluetooth Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Bluetooth Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Fujitsu Bluetooth Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hosiden

7.8.1 Hosiden Bluetooth Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Bluetooth Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hosiden Bluetooth Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 STMicroelectronics

7.9.1 STMicroelectronics Bluetooth Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Bluetooth Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 STMicroelectronics Bluetooth Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Laird

7.10.1 Laird Bluetooth Chips Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Bluetooth Chips Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Laird Bluetooth Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Taiyo Yuden

7.12 Cypress Semiconductor

7.13 Microchip Technology

7.14 Silicon Labs

8 Bluetooth Chips Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bluetooth Chips Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bluetooth Chips

8.4 Bluetooth Chips Industrial Chain Analysis

