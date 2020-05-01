Braiding Machine Market 2025: Top Key Players NIEHOFF Schwabach, OMA

Braiding Machine Market: Introduction

A braiding machine is a type of device used to interweave or knit three or more strands of a material in order to form a rope-type structure. The strands are made of synthetic or natural yarns, leather tapes and metal wires and interleaved so as to form covered power cords, rope reinforced hoses, etc. The braiding process of the braiding machine includes twirling strands of fiber into a bunch of yarn, then two or more yarns are warped together so as to form another strand, which is then coiled against reels or cylinder. The reels or cylinder (bobbins) are mounted on a carrier, which is connected to the braiding machine to finally make a braided yarn.

A braiding machine is used in various sectors, such as marine, electrical and textile for numerous applications, such as shipbuilding, port operations, cables, decorative ropes, elastic ropes, belts and clothing. These braided ropes are able to handle high pressure as they are magnetically shielded wires/ropes/pipes or cables.

Additionally, a braiding machine offers various advantages, such as compact sizing, requires small storage, and less inventory cost. Also, a braiding machine is easy to install, is tamperproof, generates negligible vibration, and requires no fitting. However, braiding machines have some disadvantages as well, such as high cost of assembly and expensive raw materials. Further, braiding machines are incapable of binding certain materials, such as stones and seeds.

Braiding Machine Market: Dynamics

The final braided structure made by a braiding machine has various benefits. It is flame retardant, more flexible, provides good expandability and abrasion resistance. These favorable aspects are driving the demand for braiding machines at a global level. Additionally, the braided structure provides an efficient load distribution over the braided structure, which enhances its resistance. Such properties of braided structures make them attractive for use in various industries, such as aerospace, which in turns surges the demand for braiding machines. However, the high installation and raw material cost of these machines will restraint the global braiding machine market.

Braiding Machine Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the braiding machine market on the basis of the product type:

Maypole Braiders

Horn Gear Braider (Square Braider)

Wardwell Rapid Braider

Track and Column Braider

Segmentation of the braiding machine market on the basis of the end use industry:

Marine Sector (shipbuilding, port operations, etc.)

Electrical Industry (high pressure and magnet shielding wires and pipes, cables, etc.)

Textile Industry (decorative ropes and belts, shoelace, elastic ropes and belts, cloth, etc.)

Braiding Machine Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific will be a significant market for braiding machines over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific braiding machine market accounted for over 30% of the overall global revenue share in 2016 and is estimated to witness a significant growth over the next decade, attributing to the increasing demand for braided cables and wires from the electrical and aerospace industries as braided cables and wires are in high demand, owing to their extraordinary physical properties. Additionally, the market in Europe will grow with a moderate rate, owing to the presence of mature markets in this region. However, North America is expected to be a potential and emerging market, owing to the increasing industrialization and modernization in the region. Similarly, Latin America will witness a high growth rate in the market and the Middle East and Africa region is expected to follow the same growth trend.

Braiding Machine Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the braiding machine market identified across the value chain are Herzog S, Airbus, Cobra Braids, NIEHOFF Schwabach, OMA, Spirka Schnellflechter GmbH, Mayer Industries Inc., Steeger USA, L & P Machine Co, Knitting Machinery Corp, Lamb Knitting Machine Corp., Atlanta Attachment Co., Inc, BeA Fasteners USA, Inc., Wardwell Co, Tompkins USA, Gladding Braided Products, Inc., Gauder Group, Inc. (GGI), Windmill Associates, Inc., Kinney Industries, Inc., etc.