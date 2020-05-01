Breast Pumps Market – Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market

Verified Market Research has recently published a new report named “Breast Pumps Market Size and Forecast to 2025″. This report intends to study the developments of the Breast Pumps Market, including its development status, applicant profiles and future trends, along with focus on the top Key players in the market. To understand all of it, this well-researched report will reveal the market situation in general for you, along with the future forecast of the market.

Global Breast Pumps Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Intelligence, the Global Breast Pumps Market was valued at USD 0.68 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Breast Pumps?

Breast pump is the device that is used for extracting and collecting milk from the breast of the lactating women. Feeding mother’s milk to infant offers various benefits, as breast milk consists of essential antibodies that help the baby to develop a strong immune system and further decreases the chances of disease occurrences. Brest pumps are also useful in boosting the supply of milk and helpful for the working mothers to store the milk for the infant. The growing rate of employment among women and increasing birth rates in emerging and underdeveloped economies have fuelled the growth of the breast pump market.

Global Breast Pumps Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Growing number of newborn across the globe, technological advancements, rising women employment and reimbursement availability have been driving the global breast pumps market. On the other hand, diseases & fertility-related issues and availability of breast milk substitutes might hamper the overall market at a global level.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Breast Pumps Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market. This can be of great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Breast Pumps Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Breast Pumps Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as meda AG, Ardo, Babybelle, Bailey Medical, Beldico, Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s Co. Ltd., Freemie, Medela AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, and Willow. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Breast Pumps Market Segmentation, by Product

• Open System Breast Pump

• Closed System Breast Pump

Global Breast Pumps Market Segmentation, by Technology

• Electric Breast Pump

o Single Electric Breast Pump

o Double Electric Breast Pump

• Manual Breast Pump

Global Breast Pumps Market Segmentation, by End user

• Hospital

• Home Care

Global Breast Pumps Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World